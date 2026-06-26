Tenways finally embraces Bosch, and its newest e-bike looks like serious competition for Cube and Gazelle
The brand's latest trekking e-bike brings premium components and a surprisingly competitive launch price
Tenways has built its reputation on producing stylish, affordable commuter e-bikes, but until now, it has largely relied on its own motor systems.
That changes with the launch of the new AGO Performance, a trekking e-bike built around Bosch's Smart System and aimed at riders who want premium components without having to pay for the privilege.
The brand's most ambitious model yet, the AGO Performance enters a crowded category occupied by established names such as Cube and Gazelle.
However, it arrives with a specification that should make prospective buyers take notice.
A familiar formula with Bosch at its heart
Power comes from Bosch's well-proven Performance Line mid-drive motor, delivering 75 Nm of torque, paired with a 540 Wh Bosch PowerTube battery.
Tenways claims the combination can provide up to 120 km (~75 miles) of assisted riding under ideal conditions, while the Bosch Kiox 300 display and LED Remote give riders access to the full Smart System ecosystem for navigation, ride data and connectivity.
The drivetrain is equally impressive, using a Gates CDX carbon belt drive combined with an Enviolo continuously variable transmission (CVT) hub.
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The setup promises quieter running, virtually no drivetrain maintenance and stepless shifting.
Shimano hydraulic disc brakes complete the package, while a suspension fork helps smooth rougher roads.
The step-through aluminium frame features internally routed cables and an integrated rear light for a cleaner appearance, while the standard MIK HD rear rack can carry loads of up to 27 kg (~60 lbs).
Large 29-inch wheels are intended to improve stability and rolling efficiency on longer rides beyond the daily commute.
A step up for Tenways
The move to Bosch arguably represents a significant moment for Tenways.
The company has grown rapidly across Europe by offering keenly priced urban e-bikes, but Bosch remains one of the most recognised names in the premium e-bike market thanks to its proven reliability, dealer support and extensive service network.
By combining that ecosystem with a Gates belt drive, an Enviolo hub, and a sub-£3,000 launch price, the AGO Performance positions itself as an attractive alternative to more established trekking bikes from other brands.
The AGO Performance is available to buy now at Tenways and at local Tenways dealers for £2,999 (~$3,963 / €3,471 / AU$5,740). You can save £200 at launch for a limited time.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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