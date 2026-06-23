Fiido's new cargo e-bike doubles as a giant power bank for your drone, phone and campsite gear

Fiido has unveiled three new electric bikes powered by 100Nm mid-drive motors.

Leading the charge (pun intended) is the new T3 Max, a long-tail cargo e-bike that doubles as a portable power station (!), alongside the successor to the Fiido Nomads, the Nomads Pro touring bike, and the compact T3 cargo model.

The T3 Max is designed for riders who need to carry heavy loads over longer distances and can support up to 200 kg (~440 lbs).

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Fiido T3 Max's battery topping up a drone (Image credit: Fiido)

It is available with either a single- or dual-battery setup, with the latter offering a claimed range of up to 200 km (~125 miles).

What makes it stand out, though, is its 972Wh battery, which can also power external devices such as smartphones, drones, speakers, and other small electronics.

Of course, using your e-bike's battery to charge a drone will reduce the range of the bike itself – you don't want to end up with an empty battery in the middle of a forest with two kids in tow!

Fiido says the feature is aimed at campers, outdoor enthusiasts and anyone who wants extra off-grid power while travelling.

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Fiido T3 (Image credit: Fiido)

Joining it is the T3 (an excellent name, if I do say so), a more compact short-tail cargo e-bike aimed at families and urban riders.

It offers a payload capacity of up to 150 kg (~330 lbs) and a claimed range of 120 km (~75 miles) on a single charge, making it suitable for school runs, shopping trips, and day-to-day transport.

Fiido Nomads Pro (Image credit: Fiido)

The third model is the Nomads Pro, which builds on Fiido's adventure-focused Nomads platform.

It features a 100 Nm mid-drive motor, a 120 mm suspension fork, and the option to add two extra batteries, extending the claimed range from 75 km (~46 miles) to up to 225 km (~140 miles).

Fiido says the bike is aimed at both long-distance touring and everyday commuting.

All three bikes use a 250W mid-drive motor producing 100 Nm of torque and feature hydraulic disc brakes, integrated lights, and removable batteries.

Fiido is also highlighting battery sharing across the T3 range, allowing riders to swap batteries between compatible models when needed.

The Fiido Nomads Pro starts at €1,999 (~£1,723 / $2,277 / AU$3,281) for the standard version and €2,699 (~£2,327 / $3,075 / AU$4,431) for the extended-range model.

The T3 starts at €1,899 (~£1,637 / $2,163 / AU$3,117), while the T3 Max costs €2,299 (~£1,740 / $3,037 / AU$3,314) with a single battery or €2,999 (~£2,585 / $3,415 / AU$4,925) with dual batteries.

Head over to Fiido to see the full range.