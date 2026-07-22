22 HIGH-TECH TOYS GROWN-UPS WILL LOVE

Grow up! Or don't – who cares? We've compiled the greatest tech-powered toys that anyone can enjoy, whether you're a youngster or an adult, from epic LEGO sets to a totally mature fart cannon. Yep, you read that right.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

THE ULTIMATE GROGU

Matching the character from The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, this animatronic is not only a 1:1 replica, but it also mimics the movements and voice of the Yoda-like creature. Standing 37cm tall, this furry-headed bot can speak, blink, move its ears and lift its hand to unleash Force powers. Grogu reacts to sounds, head rubs and face taps, and will be available in 2027.

£599.99, hasbro.com

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(Image credit: Huffy)

HUFFY ELECTRIC GREEN MACHINE

A full-size trike for any age, the Huffy Electric Green Machine measures 140cm in length, has mechanical disc brakes for quick stopping power, and can reach a top speed of 15mph. The seat is adjustable for kids (ages eight and up), teens and even adults, the 250W battery lasts for up to six hours. and there's a digital display that shows your remaining range.

£580, huffy.co.uk

(Image credit: Lego)

LEGO MAERSK DUAL-FUEL CONTAINER VESSEL

Named after Ane Maersk, who pioneered more sustainable shipping, this 1,516-piece kit has see-through windows, a crew quarters (with a removable plate to peek inside), and gangways that slide out. Both kids and adults can construct the first low-emissions container ship, which when fully assembled is 18cm tall, 60cm long and 12cm wide.

£139.99. lego.com