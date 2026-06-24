Tired of tech being so… black and white? These colourful gadgets will brighten up your life this summer

Going for gold

(Image credit: Future)

BERGHAUS RAIN MOTION JACKET

Super light, seriously waterproof protection from Berghaus, which has used 3L Pertex Shield to create this high-performance, all-activities jacket with a 20,000mm hydrostatic head rating. The lightweight face fabric and technical membrane, plus PFC-free durable water repellent finish means you're ready for anything, and in this colourway, you'll be easily spotted whether you're smashing summits or staying dry at a festival.

£240, berghaus.com

DALI KUPID SPEAKERS

A cute, compact passive speaker with a 26mm soft dome tweeter and a 4.5-inch wood fibre woofer, that offers considerably more welly than the dinky dimensions would suggest. The cabinet is internally damped to reduce resonance, while rear bass ports extend low-frequency response without overwhelming smaller rooms. If yellow isn't your thing they're available in four other shades, and thanks to nominal sensitivity they're super easy to drive.

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£299, dali-speakers.com

An automatic mechanical watch built around Oris' signature pointer date complication, with a central hand indicating the date around the dial perimeter. The ‘big' crown was originally designed for people wearing gloves, while the stainless steel case and domed sapphire crystal provide added durability. The transparent caseback reveals the self-winding movement, but the real winner here is how the sunshine yellow dial contrasts with the flawless steel case

£1,750, oris.ch

The new black

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MOCCAMASTER KBG SELECT

First launched in 1969, still manufactured in the Netherlands, and virtually unbeatable in the filter coffee world, this totem to caffeine brews a full 1.25L pot in around six minutes, maintaining water temperature between 92 and 96°C for the perfect extraction and flavour. The copper heating element is designed for longevity, while the manual selector allows half- or full-pot brewing. It's simple, easy to repair, and also available in 20 colours if orange isn't your thing.

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£268, moccamaster.eu

NUTRIBULLET X MCLAREN PORTABLE BLENDER

The perfect tool for when Lando is screaming out for his peanut butter, avocado and chia seed smoothie. This compact, batterypowered (15+ blending cycles per charge), and colour-matched, portable blender has stainless steel blades to blitz through fresh ingredients, 100 watts of power for pulverising protein powders, while the sealed sip lid means you can blend and drink – not simultaneously – from the same jug.

£49.99, nutribullet.co.uk

FIIO EH11 HEADPHONES

Giving strong Back to the Future vibes, FiiO's super-affordable on-ear retro-tastic Bluetooth headphones have 40mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 6.0 and LDAC support. The semi-open design helps create a wider, airier presentation, while battery life stretches to around 30 hours per charge. Physical rotary controls, app-based EQ adjustment and a built-in microphone add modern convenience, making these a more playful, feature-rich option than their price suggests.

Around £30, fiio.com

Sky's the limit

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SMEG MOC01 MICROWAVE

There's more to the modern microwave than the ability to make popcorn and heat up ready meals. This 29L, 900W countertop design isn't just pretty, it features inverter technology for consistent, even heating, has a 900W quartz grill for browning and finishing dishes, and you can combine the four cooking modes to complete a meal from frozen, or use one of the 18 automatic programmes that can handle anything from bread making to shellfish.

From £349.95, smeguk.com

KANTO UKI DESKTOP SPEAKERS

These punchy, expansive and energetic sounding compact active speakers from Kanto are five-star award-winning and cute as a button. They offer a visual and audio upgrade to your desktop, as each speaker has a three-inch driver, powered (in master and slave configuration) by a built-in 100W peak power amplifier with Bluetooth streaming, plus analogue input via RCA sockets, a USB-C slot, and a pre-out for use with a subwoofer.

£227, kantoaudio.com

PRO-JECT COLOURFUL AUDIO SYSTEM 2

A complete hi-fi system combining the Debut Evo 2 belt-drive turntable, integrated MaiA S3 amplifier, and matching Speaker Box 5 S2 bookshelf speakers. Available in a slew of cool colours, it's the perfect betterthan-entry-level system, offering a blend of analogue cool and Bluetooth convenience. Each component isn't just colour coordinated, they've been specced to work well together and remove the fuss from building a system.

£1,799, project-audio.com

Time for lime

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OSPREY TRANSPORTER DUFFLE 40

Move over Patagonia, your Black Hole Duffle finally has some competition. This 40L design from Osprey is TPU-coated and impervious to bad weather or general travel abuse, while reinforced handles and stowable straps allow flexible carry options. A wide-opening main compartment simplifies packing, prioritising space, making it well suited to short trips or transporting bulkier gear.

£125, osprey.com

MACBOOK NEO

Whether you think Apple has created a MacBook for the masses, or just built an iPhone with a keyboard, the Neo is going to be phenomenally successful, offering just enough performance at a price that, for Cupertino, feels positively cheap. It's not a processing powerhouse or gaming behemoth, but for most laptop users the combination of A18 Pro chip, 16 hour battery, hi-res display and 1.23kg weight will be a revelation.

From £599, apple.com

ARC'TERYX SYLAN 2 TRAIL RUNNING SHOE

Arguably too beautiful to get muddy, Arc'teryx's flagship trail runners are made to move fast across any terrain. The rockered midsole is built from ultra-responsive foam and a carbon-fibre plate that drives you forward while keeping you stable. Add a hefty layer of Vibram Megagrip Litebase rubber for the outsole, and the result is a firm, efficient ride with strong energy return.

£200, arcteryx.com