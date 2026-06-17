38 glorious gadgets to level up your outdoor living

Summer's here and your patio is calling, so it's time to upgrade your outdoor space. We've laid out all the garden-maxxing options, from the obvious, such as relaxing, entertaining or keeping your lawn edges in check, to the less so, such as keeping yourself cool when the heat kicks in or building an outdoor gym so you can sculpt your physique and get some fresh air and Vitamin D at the same time.

Eat like kings and queens

MEATER PRO XL

(Image credit: Meater)

Why settle for one meat thermometer when you can have four? The Meater Pro XL has built-in Wi-Fi, so you can cook meals in your oven or on the grill and get the best results every time. The four stainless steel probes have five internal sensors and one ambient sensor that reads internal food temperature and external temperature simultaneously – all without you having to open the lid of your barbecue. £329, meater.co.uk

MASTERCLASS PROFESSIONAL COOK'S BLOWTORCH

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For finishing touches that take your barbecue food to the next level, you need a Masterclass Professional Cook's Blowtorch. Compact and easy to use, this blowtorch has a quick trigger ignition for instant fire to crisp up meat, vegetables and even desserts. The flame of the Masterclass Professional Cook's Blowtorch can also be adjusted for different levels of heat and char, and comes with safety features, including a display stand. £43, boroughkitchen.com

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WEBER GENESIS SMART GAS GRILL

Weber's bestselling gas barbecue recently got a smart upgrade, making the popular grill better than before. With its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled digital thermometer, the Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill can connect to the Weber Connect app for you to remotely control and monitor your food. It has sear and side burners, as well as a new Sear Zone that reaches up to 398ºC for concentrated cooking that leaves those trademark sear marks. £1,849, weber.com

GOZNEY ARC LITE

The Gozney Arc Lite takes the classic features and design of Gozney's other pizza ovens and makes it smaller – oh, and more affordable. Perfect for smaller spaces, the Gozney Arc Lite has a 12mm stone cooking surface that can fit up to 12-inch pizzas. The compact pizza oven only weighs 12kg so it takes up hardly any room in your garden, balcony or patio – but its good looks will make you want to display it proudly. £349.99, gozney.com

Tips to prepare your barbecue

DEEP CLEAN YOUR BBQ Now that it's sunny, make sure your next meal isn't a breeding ground for food poisoning! Start by heating your barbecue to its maximum temperature. Once it cools, clean the grates with a brush and soapy water. CHECK THE FUEL HOSES Check a gas barbecue's fuel hose for damage and leaks. Make a solution of water and dish soap, and apply it to the hose and gas line connection. If there are bubbles, turn off the gas and tighten connections before retesting. SEASON YOUR GRILL With your grill clean, give it a quick season by adding a small amount of oil to the grates. You can also rub an onion on them to help enhance the flavour, but really this is about making it non-stick and resistant to rust.