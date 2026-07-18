Roomy, light and up in two minutes – this inflatable tent could be the essential festival companion
This clever inflatable tent ditches poles, pitches in around two minutes and even has a built-in air mattress
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This clever inflatable tent ditches poles, pitches in around two minutes and even has a built-in air mattress