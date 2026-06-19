Primus just launched a camping stove built for the rooftop tent generation

Camping gear used to fall into two camps: ultralight kit for hikers and bulky equipment for everyone else.

However, with people turning their cars, campervans and rooftop tent setups into mobile base camps, there is more demand for a new breed of outdoor gear that prioritises comfort alongside portability.

This is where Swedish outdoor brand Primus' new Moto Stove come into play.

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(Image credit: Primus)

The two-burner camping stove is designed for van-lifers, campsite cooks, and anyone who prefers to prepare a proper breakfast.

The slim, low-profile design folds neatly into a compact package, making it easy to store in a campervan, car boot, or rooftop tent setup without taking up precious space.

Built for campsite cooking

The Moto Stove features two 4,400W burners, allowing users to boil, simmer and cook multiple dishes simultaneously.

Separate flame controls provide independent adjustment for each burner, while wraparound windscreens help maintain cooking performance in less-than-ideal conditions.

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An integrated Piezo igniter means there's no need to carry a lighter, either.

According to the brand, the stove can comfortably cater for between one and five people, which makes it suitable for everything from solo road trips to family camping weekends.

The company says it has also focused on durability, using powder-coated steel alongside stainless steel and nickel-chrome cooking surfaces that should withstand regular outdoor use while remaining easy to clean.

(Image credit: Primus)

As rooftop tents, campervan conversions and vehicle-based adventures continue to gain popularity, so does the desire to recreate more of the home cooking experience outdoors.

The Moto Stove is for these campers, those who want a reliable camp kitchen they can keep in the car and deploy whenever hunger strikes.

The Moto Stove is available now at Primus UK and Primus EU, with an RRP of £130 / €160 (~$172 / AU$245).

Primus doesn't list the Moto Stove on its US website (yet).