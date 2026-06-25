Fugly on the outside, but with a dream interior – this is THE camping trailer for the Cybertruck generation

Quick Summary The Adventure Pro Mini 2.0 is a rugged camping trailer, designed to go offgrid with your offroader. It comes with a solar panel and battery, with a TV supplied and option for Starlink connectivity.

You might have the ultimate offroader, but what happens when you want to sleep on the trail? Sure, you could use a roof tent or just sleep under canvas, but if you're looking for a little more comfort and convenience, then this off-road trailer could be just the thing.

The Adventure Pro Mini 2.0 is a rugged camping trailer designed for use once you're off the Tarmac and into the rough stuff. The aim is to be able to take it anywhere your 4x4 will go and it comes from Kingdom Camping.

I'm not going to call it a caravan, but for those in the UK, this is definitely a caravan with a difference, more like a compact mobile living pod, fully equipped with everything you need to survive in the wild.

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It's equipped with rock sliders to protect it on the move, while it features independent suspension for the wheels, wrapped in 33-inch offroad tyres.

While the outside has a contour-style design, there's checker plate for protection on the lower sections and a rack on the top – where the 400W solar panel sits. There's also a connector for Starlink on the roof to keep you connected (you'll have to supply the antenna).

There's a 2,000W inverter onboard and a 300Ah battery as well as electrical hook-up, with 110V sockets inside, a 12V aircon system and fridge freezer. There's even an integrated 24-inch Roku TV, as well as wireless charging.

The cabinetry in the cook area to the rear is power-coated aluminium, giving you plenty of storage, while there's a sink with hot and cold water.

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There's no fixed bed, with the idea being that you deploy the tri-fold mattress for sleeping on the floor, with an additional fold-away bunk built in. That means you can move the bed out of the way to provide more stowage space or just living space if the weather is poor.

Cooking takes place outside, with a pull-out cooktop, while there's an outside shower too, so you can wash the trail dust off at the end of a hard day.

If the trailer in its stock form isn't palatial enough, there's a range of upgrades, including a larger battery, air suspension, a dehumidifier,