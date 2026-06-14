Polydrops' new off-road trailer is the epitome of compact camping in style

Quick Summary Polydrops' new P21X camping trailer is designed to be so aerodynamic that EV owners can head much further off-grid without taking a huge hit on range. It combines rugged off-road capability with a futuristic design that looks more spaceship than caravan.

If you're going to build a camping trailer for the electric age, making it look like a giant brick probably isn't the best place to start. That's why the new Polydrops P21X looks more like something from a futuristic Mars expedition than a traditional caravan.

The angular trailer has been designed for EV owners. That aerodynamic shape is intended to reduce the range hit that normally comes with towing.

Even the best electric cars can lose a good chunk of their range with a standard trailer attached. olydrops hasn't abandoned ruggedness in pursuit of efficiency, either. The P21X rides on chunky off-road tyres, features increased ground clearance and is built to head well beyond the average campsite.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Inside, there's room for up to four people to sleep, while solar panels and onboard battery storage help keep essential systems running once you've reached your destination.

This is ideal for anyone who loves the idea of electric road trips but doesn't want to spend their weekends parked next to a charging station.

(Image credit: Polydrops)

Electric vehicles have become increasingly capable adventure machines, but camping trailers haven't always kept pace. Most existing options were designed long before EVs arrived, meaning efficiency was rarely a priority.

The P21X feels like part of a new generation of products being designed around electric vehicles from the outset. Rather than forcing EV owners to compromise, it embraces the strengths and weaknesses of battery-powered travel and attempts to work with them.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps the most interesting thing isn't the trailer itself, but what it represents. As EV adoption grows, we're likely to see more accessories, campers and outdoor gear built specifically for electric adventures. The P21X may look unusual today, but in a few years it could end up looking surprisingly normal.