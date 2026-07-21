Android Auto finally gets a CarPlay feature for Google Maps that could save you from a speeding fine

Quick Summary Google Maps could be about to get a live speedometer in Android Auto, only two years after it landed on Apple CarPlay. The missing feature appeared for some beta users recently.

Google could be about to roll-out a speedometer feature in Google Maps on Android Auto, letting you see the speed limit at a glance. The feature has been available in CarPlay for a couple of years, while it's also available in Google Maps on Android phones.

Sometimes, the disparity between Android Auto's offering and the native Android offering is remarkable. There are a number of apps that have great features on the phone, that aren't supported through the projected version on Android Auto.

For example, Waze on the phone supports ETA sharing, but the Android Auto version does not. It's almost as though the developers forget that you're going to be using the app in a car.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

That's how it's felt with Google Maps for some time, with the phone app offering a speedometer when driving, but Android Auto missing out.

Sure, if you're in a car then there's a speedometer in the dash, but sometimes you just want that information centralised – especially if you regularly drive between countries that use imperial and metric systems.