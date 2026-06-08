Google Maps for Android Auto just got less distracting – update brings a small but important change

Quick Summary Google has redesigned one of the distracting pop-up notifications in Google Maps on Android Auto. The incident report notification is now more compact.

Google is rolling out a change in Google Maps that will make the interface cleaner when driving. The change will address how Google Maps handles incident report pop-ups in Android Auto.

In 2024, Google incorporated one of Waze's features into Google Maps, with incident reports appearing on the Android Auto display – and asking drivers if the incident was still there. It typically refers to things like lane closures or crashes and it's a common feature on Waze.

But those notifications were always a bit of a distraction: they were too large, wanted a response and sometimes that meant other UI elements were lost. That's all set to change.

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As spotted by 9to5Google, the new pop-up will appear over the estimated time, with much smaller buttons to confirm or deny. This is less of a distraction, while it also preserves all the information you expect on the screen.

According to the source, this new style of pop-up has been seen on different orientations of the Android Auto display.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

At the moment it's not clear if this is part of the recent Android Auto update or if this is an update that's come from Google Maps.

Android Auto recently moved to version 17, with the promise that a number of new features will be coming in the future.