Google Maps is getting its best free update yet and it’s a game-changer

Quick Summary Google Maps is starting to roll out integration with Waze, the open source incident, accident and roadworks app. It'll make Maps even better.

As Google promised this summer, it's bringing incident reporting from the Waze traffic information app to Maps – and that integration has finally begun.

And, when it reaches your iPhone or Android phone it's going to be one of the best upgrades Maps has had in years.

If you're not already familiar with Waze, it's an open source traffic reporting app – so if you encounter roadworks, an accident or other problems, you and your fellow drivers can report it.

That information is then available instantly to other app users, enabling them to route around it or find out how much it'll add to their journey time. And if the incident or obstacle is gone, you can let the app know so it's no longer warning other motorists.

Why Waze is worth waiting for

Google's parent, Alphabet, has owned Waze since 2013, and it's kept the app as a Maps alternative for all that time. But that's finally changing, and I for one can't wait.

I think the best way to put it is that Google Maps is by far the better driving app, but Waze is by far the better app for telling you about trouble. Unfortunately it's also – to my eyes – absolutely hideous and rather child-like in its design. So integrating Waze into Maps is a very welcome upgrade.

As 9to5Google reports, users are starting to see Waze information in Google Maps on their phones and also in Android Auto.

The examples we've seen so far are from users warning about police speed traps, which appear as an information banner in the main Maps interface: "Police reported ahead. From Waze drivers. Are they still there?"

As welcome as the integration is, there does appear to be some confusion over when the notifications and reporting options actually started. While the 9to5Google story is based on a Reddit report from this week, many users have replied to say they've been receiving Waze alerts for a month or more.

The confusion may simply be because this is a slow rollout.