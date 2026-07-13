Made by an Apple designer, this car could work on Mars or your next shopping run
Designed by a former Apple creative, the Amble One is a futuristic EV that looks ready for Mars – but it's built for Earth
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Designed by a former Apple creative, the Amble One is a futuristic EV that looks ready for Mars – but it's built for Earth