This outrageous British EV creates near-F1 levels of driving performance

QUICK SUMMARY British startup McMurtry has revealed the production version of its remarkable Spéirling. A one-seat electric track car, the Spéirling Pure has 1,000 horsepower and a fan system that generates 2,000 kg of downforce to create near-F1 levels of driving performance. Priced at £995,000 plus tax and optional extras, the McMurtry Spéirling Pure goes into production this year.

British electric car startup McMurtry made headlines the world over in 2022 when its tiny EV blasted its way up the Goodwood hill climb, before breaking the TopGear Test Track record in 2025 and later being the first car to drive upside down.

That was all in prototype form, and now McMurtry is ready to put the Spéirling into production. While McMurtry says 95 percent of its components are new, the overall look of the track-ready single-seater remains – and so too does the outrageous performance, which its makers describe as “truly accessible F1-level” that “any driver can enjoy”.

The all-electric track car is powered by a 100 kWh battery pack and a motor sending 1,000 bhp to the rear wheels, enough to blast it to 60 mph in 1.55 seconds and on to a top speed of 190 mph. That’s impressive enough, but what sets the Spéirling apart from any other car is its ‘Downforce-on-Demand’ system, which uses powerful fans to suck the car to the road.

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(Image credit: McMurtry)

Instead of relying solely on conventional downforce, which only works at speed with air passing over and under wings and diffusers, the Spéirling’s fan system generates up to 2,000 kg of downforce at every speed. It even works while stationary, hence its ability to literally drive upside down, since that 2,000 kg is more than the car’s weight of around 1,350 kg.

McMurtry says the Spéirling Pure – the name of the £995,000 production car – can generate 3G in corners and under braking, and the battery can deliver the pace of an LMP2 race car for between 25 and 31 miles. After that, it’ll charge up from 20 to 95 percent in between 20 and 60 minutes, depending on ambient temperature and charger capacity.