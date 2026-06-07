Audi reveals stunning new hybrid supercar full of F1 tech – and it's super exclusive

QUICK SUMMARY Audi has revealed a surprise new supercar. The Nuvolari is a V8-powered hybrid with three electric motors and a V8 engine that revs to 10,000 rpm. Estimated to be priced from around £500,000, deliveries begin in the first half of 2027 and production is limited to 499 examples.

Audi has revealed a spiritual successor to the R8 supercar, in the form of the stunning new Nuvolari – a hybrid V8 powered two-seater with 1,000 horsepower and packed with F1 knowhow.

Limited to just 499 examples, the Nuvolari comes soon after the Concept C show car. While that suggested what a future generation of TT sports car might look like, the Nuvolari turns things up to 11 to become a fully-fledged supercar.

Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 4.0 litre V8 engine – which revs to 10,000 rpm and outputs 789 bhp all on its own – and three electric motors. They produce 148 bhp each, with two on the front axle and one mounted between the engine and gearbox. They’re fed by a 7.3 kWh battery pack that gains charge as the car is driven, using regenerative braking.

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(Image credit: Audi)

The drivetrain is closely related to that of the Lamborghini Temerario (both companies are part of the Volkswagen Group), but the Audi actually produces a little more power than the Lambo, thanks to a different torque map and a battery that’s twice the size of the Temerario’s.

Audi says the Nuvolari can accelerate to 62 mph in 2.6 seconds and 124 mph (200 km/h) in 6.8 seconds. Top speed is described as being more than 217 mph (350 km/h). These figures mean the Nuvolari is the fastest and most powerful road-going Audi the company has ever made.

Named after 1930s Italian racing driver Tazio Nuvolari, the new Audi will square up against the Ferrari 849 Testarossa and Aston Martin Valhalla – two more triple-motor hybrid supercars that come from manufacturers with Formula One teams.

(Image credit: Audi)

On that note, chief technology officer Rouven Mohr, who recently moved to Audi from Lamborghini, said: “Formula 1 is a key impulse to bring innovations to the road quickly and with precision…our entire team has once again demonstrated its technical expertise, innovative strength, and dedication. This is reflected not only in the vehicle’s performance and its Formula 1-inspired technologies, but also in the ability to transfer innovations quickly and precisely into a production vehicle.”

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Since the two front motors can operate independently, they’re able to precisely manage how much power, torque and regenerative braking is delivered to each of the front wheels. Known as variable torque vectoring, this, Audi says delivers “agile corner and stability at high speeds.”

More F1 tech is found on the bodywork. Audi says almost all of the Nuvolari’s exterior components are made from carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP), and that all carbon fibre components have been “developed using Formula 1 expertise.”

Similarly, the car’s active aerodynamics have been developed with motorsport knowhow. The company said: “The system adjusts downforce, drag, and aerodynamic balance in response to driving conditions – ensuring maximum stability and precise vehicle control…Each exterior element serves a clearly defined aerodynamic function, from the front splitter to the rear diffuser.”

(Image credit: Audi)

Audi even says its Formula 1 drivers “provided targeted feedback during the development phase to fine-tune aerodynamic performance.”

Inside, the cabin is described as having a “reduced architecture” that “concentrates all controls on essential functions and positions them directly within the driver’s field of view.” Audi hasn’t revealed much of the interior for now, but early images show a touchscreen cascading from the dashboard to the centre console, an all-digital display behind the steering wheel, and physical switchgear for certain functions.

Audi hasn’t said how much the Nuvolari will cost but it’s expected to start from about £500,000 – well beyond even the later V10-powered version of R8, which started at about £130,000. Deliveries are due to start in the first half of 2027.