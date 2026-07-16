Imagine this parked outside Aldi – the 'Audi Zero' design takes EVs in a wild new direction
No, it's not an invader from Mars, it's a concept Audi EV
Quick Summary
Designer Wini Camacho has imagined a future Audi EV that ditches the usual conventions for a space-age look.
The Audi Zero concept is very much a design project right now, but who knows what could happen in the future?
Electric cars designers certainly like to add flourishes that remind you of their electrification. Rather than slapping an EV motor and drive train into a standard chassis, manufacturers seem to think we would rather drive full sized equivalents of a Matchbox toy.
Angles, neon colours, space age LED lighting, there are numerous things that make a modern electric vehicle stand out. Some like it, some not. Designer Wini Camacho though wants to take things further. Much. Further.