Lotus is building a new thousand-horsepower V8 hybrid supercar

QUICK SUMMARY Lotus is planning a V8 hybrid supercar with 1,000 horsepower for 2028, as brand teases a revival of the iconic Esprit. The company has also confirmed plans to bring its range-extender hybrid, the Eletre X, to Europe by the end of the year.

Lotus has confirmed it plans to sell a hybrid supercar with a V8 engine and almost 1,000 horsepower from 2028.

Codenamed the Type 135 and part of a strategy called Focus 2030, the car is expected to be a spiritual successor to the legendary Esprit, while also taking inspiration from the wild Theory 1 prototype, pictured below, revealed back in 2024.

The announcement is a bit of a surprise from Lotus, considering the company has spent the last few years focused on producing the all-electric Emeya saloon and Eletre SUV, while quietly ploughing on with its last remaining petrol sports car, the Emira.

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Speaking of which, today’s announcement also revealed how an updated Emira – described by Lotus as the most powerful and lightest version yet – will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Back to the headline story though, and Lotus says the Type 135 will be Lotus’ first ever supercar, and when it arrives in 2028 it’ll be an all-new car, and feature a V8 hybrid powertrain with over 1,000 PS (which is 986 bhp in old money). The company added how the new car “is expected to be manufactured in Europe,” and not China, where brand owner Geely is based and where its current duo of EVs are produced.

(Image credit: Lotus)

The news of a V8 hybrid supercar also suggests Lotus is avoiding a follow-up to the Evija, the beautifully designed but commercially crippled electric hypercar which has 2,000 horsepower, a £2m price tag…and very few sales.

Speaking about its revised plans for the future, Lotus Group boss Qingfeng Feng said: “Lotus was born from the rebellious spirit of Colin Chapman, and that is not lost today. Focus 2030 will reset both the brand and the business to keep us true to our DNA. We are obsessed with engineering, obsessed with performance and obsessed with building drivers’ cars, and that is what will grow this business.”

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Although it looks like a bit of a U-turn away from electric SUVs, the news of a Lotus supercar isn’t entirely a surprise. When it revealed the electric Theory 1 in 2024, Lotus said that, despite the three-seat layout, much of the concept could be translated into a production car. Lotus even provided an original Esprit for journalists to look at while being briefed on the prototype.

Lotus today says its short-term aim is for 60 percent of sales to be plug-in hybrids, with the remaining 40 percent being fully electric vehicles. The company is following what it describes as “a customer-led transition to full electrification” – or, reading between the lines, a strategy where, if customers want engines instead of batteries, that’s what it’ll make.

(Image credit: Lotus)

Daniel Li, executive vice chairman of Lotus parent Geely Holding Group, said: “Geely has believed in Lotus from the beginning, and that belief has not wavered. We are committing to giving Lotus the resources it deserves to compete at the highest level. What Lotus brings is irreplaceable, and Focus 2030 is proof that we take that responsibility seriously. We are excited for the next chapter in the brand’s story.”

Lotus is also betting on range-extender hybrids, as demonstrated with the recent reveal of its Eletre X, which takes the all-electric SUV and increases range by adding a small engine that acts as a generator.

A platform design called X-Hybrid – and illustrated above – this helps boost range from around 270 miles using only the battery, to over 700 when combined with the engine. Available now in China, the Eletre X is coming to Europe towards the end of 2026.