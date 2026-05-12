Every Spotify user gets a great free gift today – including Premium and free accounts

Quick Summary As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, Spotify is giving every user a "free gift" – an in-app journey through your history of using the service. This will reveal the first song you ever listened to, and a whole lot more.

Spotify is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, having been founded in April 2006 and while the app wasn't ready for public consumption until 2009, it has effectively changed the way we listen to music in those two decades.

But do you remember the first song you listened to on Spotify? And which artist have you streamed most since you first signed up? Well, thanks to a special free gift from the service, you can now find out.

As part of its birthday shenanigans, Spotify has updated its app to include a sort-of supersized Wrapped. A new feature is now available to all Spotify listeners, whether you are a Premium subscriber or have a free account, which will give you insights on your entire Spotify streaming journey.

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This includes details on your first ever day using the platform, the total number of unique tracks you've listened to over the years, your all-time most streamed artist, and you all-time top songs. You can also take part in a mini quiz on the first track you streamed.

This will take you down memory lane for sure, maybe even remind you of old favourites you may have forgotten. Of course, it'll have less impact if you only joined Spotify in the last couple of years, but for those of us who have used the service since the late 2000s, early 2010s, it could prove to be an interesting experience.

The app update should be available to you now, so check your app library for a download if you don't have them set to install automatically.

How much does Spotify cost?

Spotify is available as a free download and there are two account types – Free and Premium.

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Free is ad-supported and is limited in what you can listen to. You can search for and play tracks, and access personalised playlists. You can also listen to podcasts, but lossless streaming, offline listening, and a whole bunch of other features are locked behind a Premium subscription.

There are four Premium tiers, priced from £5.99 / $6.99 per month (for students). A standard Individual account will cost £12.99 / $12.99 per month, while you get discounts for dual membership with one another (Duo for £17.99 / $18.99 per month) or a Family account for up to six people (£21.99 / $21.99 per month).

A Premium account also includes 15 hours per month of audiobook access.

Those in the US who only want to listen to audiobooks can sign up for a dedicated plan at $9.99 per month.