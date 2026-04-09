All Amazon Prime members get EA Sports FC 26 for free – you don't even need a console or PC

Quick Summary Luna has added EA Sports FC 26 to its lineup of games available to Amazon Prime members. It can be played on the cloud gaming service now, with only a supported device and Bluetooth controller needed.

Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service might not be as well known as Xbox Cloud Gaming with Game Pass or Nvidia's GeForce Now, but it has one major advantage – it's completely free for millions of Amazon Prime members.

If you pay for Prime, you get Luna and Prime Gaming benefits for nothing. That includes a whole suite of free PC games to download and keep each month, plus access to Amazon's own cloud gaming platform.

Amazon Luna can be played on a Fire TV Stick or Fire TV model as long as you connect a controller via Bluetooth. Alternatively, you can play on mobile, tablet, PC, Mac or Chromebook using a browser, or on select Samsung and LG TVs. You can see the list of compatible devices here.

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Some of the games are designed for families and friends to play using a mobile phone as a controller, and there are plenty of big name titles to get stuck into too – including one of the biggest around that has been newly added.

EA SPORTS FC 26 Official Launch Trailer | The Club is Yours - YouTube Watch On

EA Sports FC 26 is now completely free to play on Luna for all Prime members. You just need to head to the dedicated app or web browser hub, click on the game and away you go.

Amazon's own Luna controller will work, as well as any other Bluetooth gamepad. I use an Xbox Wireless Controller connected to my Fire TV Stick 4K Max myself, but there are plenty of cheaper alternatives, too.

EA Sports FC 26 is the latest in the series that replaced FIFA after a falling out between EA and football's governing body. It allows you to play as just about every major football club from around the world, including men's and women's, plus international teams.

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I personally prefer to play online against others through Ultimate Team, but there are plenty of single-player modes and options too.

There are plenty of other games available to play for free via Luna too, including Hogwarts Legacy – the RPG set in the world of Harry Potter – and the excellent supernatural horror, Alan Wake II. Also, as Amazon holds the rights to Tomb Raider, you can make your way through the many adventures of Lara Croft.

Just head to the dedicated Amazon Luna homepage to find out more.