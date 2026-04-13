Amazon will soon block you from games you bought – but there's a cheeky workaround
Major changes are coming to Amazon Luna, with the cloud gaming service moving away from third-party game stores
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Quick Summary
Amazon Luna is blocking access to games purchased via third-party stores. As of 10 June 2026, you will no longer be able to play your own games via Luna.
However, many of the same games will be playable on Nvidia GeForce Now for free – you just have to link the relevant accounts.
Amazon is playing catch-up when it comes to cloud gaming. While its Luna service launched in the US four years ago, it only recently started to live up to its potential at the tail end of last year.
That's after a much-needed refresh and relaunch, with AAA games being added to the free roster for Prime members, family party games, and a widening of supported devices.
However, while the service has improved to attract new Prime members to give it a try, earlier adopters have been dealt a less than welcome blow – games bought through the service since its original debut will no longer work from 10 June 2026.Article continues below
That's because Amazon has ditched support for third-party game stores. Indeed, it will no longer allow any Luna player to purchase games to play on the platform. The only Luna games available to members going forward will be those on its curated game catalogue.
Players who have already purchased games in the past will still be able to access them until the deadline day in June, but even they will become inaccessible.
That has naturally upset many players who have purchased titles through Amazon, from the likes of EA, Ubisoft and GOG. Amazon has also ditched its Bring Your Own Library features, which allowed you to stream other compatible EA, Ubisoft and GOG games.
And it has closed both the Ubisoft+ and Jackbox Games add-on subscriptions.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
However, it's worth noting that there is still a way to play games purchased through Luna over the cloud, even after the forthcoming deadline.
How to play games purchased on Amazon Luna after they are removed
Although you purchased your games through the Luna platform, you will still be able to play them on a PC if you have one, as they will still be assigned to your EA, Ubisoft and GOG accounts.
But the better news is that you should also still be able to play the majority of them over the cloud on most of the same devices. That's because Nvidia GeForce Now supports both GOG and Ubisoft's own games store.
Sadly, you can't play games bought digitally from EA (or EA via Luna) on GeForce Now, but if you link your GOG and Ubisoft accounts to GeForce Now, many compatible titles will be available to you.
In addition, if you don't already have a GeForce Now account you can sign up and play for free, with the entry tier available at no cost. That gives you an hour of playtime per session and up to 1080p 60fps gaming.
Alternatively, you can opt for a Performance (£9.99 / $9.99) or Ultimate (£19.99 / $19.99) subscription with longer playtimes, a wider library of available games, and better graphics.
In my experience, GeForce Now has lower latency than Amazon Luna anyway, and like I said above, you can run it across most of the same devices, including Smart TVs and Fire TV Sticks.
So, while Amazon might be blocking you from playing your purchased games online, you may find Nvidia is your saviour.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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