Apple Vision Pro just became a hardcore PC gaming rig – with a game-changing Nvidia update

Quick Summary Nvidia GeForce Now has been upgraded to run in up to 90 frames per second on VR and mixed reality headsets, including the Apple Vision Pro. Also available for Meta Quest 3 and Pico 4 headsets, the new frame rates are for GeForce Now Ultimate subscribers.

Apple's Vision Pro might have an uncertain future when it comes to new versions, with the company thought to be switching its attention to smart glasses instead, but that doesn't mean it isn't gaining new features and apps in the meantime.

Earlier this year, Nvidia released a version of its cloud gaming service for the Vision Pro, with GeForce Now adding the ability to play more than 4,000 PC games through the headset. Now an update has arrived that makes the experience even better.

Also available for the Meta Quest 3 and 3S, as well as Pico 4 headsets, the GeForce Now update adds 90 frames per second gaming to the service. That means you'll get buttery smooth action when viewing through your Vision Pro – including on the likes of Cyberpunk 2077.

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This runs through your Pro's browser. You just need to head to play.geforcenow.com to sign in and you can choose your games from there. Gameplay will be available in up to 4K 90fps depending on your GeForce Now plan.

There are three tiers available – Free, Performance and Ultimate. The new frame rates are only available to Ultimate subscribers, which costs either £19.99 / $19.99 per month or £199.99 / $199.99 for a whole year of access.

Ultimate members also get to run their games on the best hardware possible, with full RTX 5080 graphics on supported games. It's the equivalent of playing a title on a PC gaming rig worth £1,000s.

What is Nvidia GeForce Now and what games can you play?

Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service has been around for more than a decade and runs differently to rivals, like Xbox Clouding Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

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That's because it gives you streaming access to your existing PC games, bought on digital platforms like Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store. More than 4,000 titles are supported, as well as plenty of free multiplayer games you can find online.

You need an account, but there's a free tier to allow to you play your games for up to an hour at a time in 1080p. A step-up Performance tier gives up to 1440p resolutions and six hours of playtime per session – that costs £9.99 / $9.99 per month.

And finally there's the Ultimate tier, which can stream in up to 5K and 240fps on compatible hardware, and in eight-hour play sessions.

Multiple devices can be used to play Nvidia GeForce Now games, including some smart TVs, mobile and gaming handhelds. And once you have an account, you can save and pick up the same games from where you left off wherever you fancy.

Live video of your gameplay is streamed over the internet, so all the processing and hardware intensive elements are performed remotely. Your control codes go in the reverse direction.

Nvidia GeForce Now is one of the best services we've ever used when it comes to latency or the lack therefore. It's as close to feeling like you are playing on local hardware as cloud gaming has ever got.