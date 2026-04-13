Apple considering four designs for its smart glasses, including the obvious
Apple Glass will reportedly use premium materials – no surprise there
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Apple is reportedly testing four different designs for its forthcoming smart glasses.
It's claimed the glasses will focus on premium materials and they might launch late this year or early next.
Smart glasses have been around for a fair few years now. Google started things off with Google Glass back in 2012, but they weren’t ever that popular and were discontinued back in 2015. Snapchat then launched Spectacles in 2016, which gained a little more traction, but it’s Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses that have arguably made smart glasses much more desirable in recent times.
Samsung has confirmed it too is also working on smart glasses to add to the number of options available, while Apple is also rumoured to have some in the works. And although there has been plenty of gossip on the latter, we've never really heard much about their design.
That's now changed, with Apple expert Mark Gurman writing in his latest Power On newsletter that at least four different styles of frames are currently being tested.Article continues below
What might we be able to expect from Apple Glasses?
According to Gurman, a least a couple of the designs could be familiar: “Apple is exploring a range of finishes, including black, ocean blue and light brown. As with AirPods and the Apple Watch, the goal is to create a design that is instantly recognisable.”
They include “a large rectangular frame, reminiscent of Ray-Ban Wayfarers", plus a "slimmer rectangular design, similar to the glasses worn by Apple CEO Tim Cook"
There are also "larger oval or circular frames" and "smaller, more refined oval or circular" options under consideration.
It’s worth noting that these smart glasses are more like Ray-Ban Meta Glasses in operation, not a fully AR variant (which could also be in development). They will likely include cameras, microphones and sensors, but not their own display.
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It’s said they will be able to deliver notifications from a connected iPhone, capture photos and videos, play music and deliver AI features like interactions with Siri.
Gurman has claimed the cameras on the glasses will be arranged in an oval pattern with lights around them.
In terms of a launch date, he believes the smart glasses are on track to be announced later this year or early next. He did caveat that they may not be released until spring or summer 2027, however.
Of course, nothing has been confirmed by Apple itself as yet, so it’s still a waiting game for now.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
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