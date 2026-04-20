Gucci plans its own Android smart glasses and I'm totally down for that

Quick Summary A report claims we'll be treated to Gucci-branded Android XR smart glasses next year. This isn't the first time Gucci has been involved in technology and we suspect this will be a popular collaboration.

Smart glasses are talk of the town at the moment. They are far from new, as I mentioned the other day when discussing the report that claims Apple’s plans to release a pair (or a few pairs) are ramping up. But over the last couple of months, it certainly seems like more and more companies – and not just tech companies – are hoping for a slice of the smart glasses pie.

The latest report on the matter has said that Gucci will too be throwing in its two cents’ worth. Gucci's CEO, Luca de Meo, told Reuters (picked up by 9to5Google), the brand is aiming to launch smart glasses with Google.

What to expect from the Gucci smart glasses

When asked about the timeline, Luca de Meo told Reuters "probably next year, 2027", though that's the extent of the information available for now. There’s nothing to say whether these glasses will have displays within them, or whether they will be audio only and have cameras and sensors, much like the popular Ray-Ban Meta Glasses and Oakley Meta Glasses currently offer.

Article continues below

Google has already announced partnerships with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker for the Samsung smart glasses due to release, so another partnership isn’t all that surprising. It also won’t be the first time we have seen Gucci involved in technology. The brand currently has a partnership with smart ring company Oura, while back in 2015, it got involved with will.i.am to deliver a smartband. And that’s just a couple of examples.

I can see Gucci-branded smart glasses being particularly popular, however, especially if there are a couple of styles available or if any of the current Gucci glasses inspire the smart glasses styles coming. For now, details are of course scarce but I wouldn’t be suprised if in the next few years, Gucci smart glasses are the first of many fashion and tech collaborations and I am absolutely here for that.