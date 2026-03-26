Meta Ray-Ban rival Even Realities brings real-time conversation coaching to smart glasses
Even Realities adds real-time prompts, prep notes and an app ecosystem to its Even G2 smart glasses
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While much of the smart glasses space is still chasing futuristic AR concepts, Even Realities is taking a more grounded approach.
The company has announced a major update to its Even G2 smart glasses, alongside a new developer platform called the Even Hub, positioning the device as a practical, AI-powered assistant for everyday conversations rather than a full-blown mixed reality headset, such as Apple's Vision Pro
If that sounds familiar, it’s because this is the same lane currently occupied by Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, but Even’s take leans less on capture and content, and more on real-time assistance.Article continues below
From listening tool to conversation assistant
The biggest upgrade is a redesigned “Conversate” experience that now includes a feature called Prep Notes.
Users can upload documents, briefings or background information before a meeting, and the glasses will surface relevant prompts, suggested answers and key facts in real time during conversations.
Instead of acting as a passive transcription tool, the company says the system is designed to help you actively participate, nudging you with context as discussions unfold.
The interface has also been rebuilt to reduce clutter and keep information subtle enough not to distract from face-to-face interaction.
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There’s also support for switching between live captions, suggestions and prep notes using gestures or a companion smart ring, reinforcing the idea that this is meant to stay out of the way.
An app store for your face
Alongside the software update, Even Realities is launching the Even Hub, an open platform that lets developers build apps directly for the glasses.
It includes everything from ebook readers and breathing exercises to more unexpected use cases, such as chess and car management tools, hinting at a broader ecosystem play.
With the updated Meta Ray-Bans now available only in the US for the foreseeable future, the update puts Even Realities in a much better position in Europe and the UK.
Prep Notes is available from 26 March 26 via the Even Realities app, while the Even Hub is expected to roll out as early as next week.
The Even G2 smart glasses are available to buy now from Even Realities, with prices starting at $599 / £599 / €699 / AU$649.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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