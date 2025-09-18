I've worn the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses and the future is now clearer than ever

Quick Summary Meta and Ray-Ban have added an in-lens display to their smart glasses and it takes them in a whole new, exciting direction. Able to see directions, apps and camera views opens a whole new world of AR possibilities.

The Ray-Ban and Meta partnership has already born some interesting fruit, and their audio-centric smart glasses have proved extremely popular. But there's always been a question niggling at the back of users' minds – what if they had a display too?

Well now we know, as the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses have officially launched and they provide exactly that. What's more, I got to try them myself in a lengthy demo session in London prior to Meta Connect.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Coming with Transitions lenses – that darken in sunlight – and a Wayfarer-style form factor that's a touch larger than a conventional pair, the Meta Ray-Ban Displayglasses are surprisingly light. They weigh just 69g yet offer up to six hours of battery life in normal use, with a further 30 hours available in the case.

That's particularly impressive considering that they not only have speakers in ear arm, much like regular Ray-Ban Meta glasses, but a 600 x 600 monocular display in the right lens (that supports a refresh rate of 90Hz).

(Image credit: Meta)

It's quite some achievement too that while it offers a 20-degree field of view and brightness of up to 5,000nits (based on ambient light settings), there is less than 2% light leakage, so it's almost impossible for bystanders to see what you're viewing.

Indeed, in my demo, a Meta executive was also wearing a pair of the new glasses and I could not see what he was looking at. Bar the obvious distraction a wearer might exhibit, there are no other signs that these are anything but a regular pair of smart glasses.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

There's the camera too, which is 12-megapixel and capable of recording up to 1080p video at 30fps, that's a fairly obvious element of the frame, but again, it's nothing unusual in comparison with other smart pairs these days.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 are on board too, with the latter enabling connection to your phone, but in many ways I can see that becoming unnecessary on future pairs. I wouldn't be surprised if that, like Snap Spectacles, further generations operate independently.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

That Bluetooth connection is also important for the added accessory – the Neural Band. While not essential, this EMG wristband was originally unveiled last year as part of the Project Orion reveal. It reads electrical pulses in your wrist activated as you perform certain gestures, then translates them to actions – such as browsing and opening apps, or to go back to a menu.

The Band is included in the box with the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses and comes in three sizes. It also comes in the same colours as the glasses themselves, Charcoal Black or Sand (to match the Shiny Black and Shiny Sand themes).

It's also worth noting that the glasses are IPX4 rated for splash resistance, while the Band is a bit more waterproof at IPX7 – you can get it wet when caught in the rain or washing your hands, for example.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

What the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses are like to wear

Specifications aside, you only get a true impression of how useful or innovative the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses are when they're sitting on your face, and that's where they came into their own, for me.

I got to try a fair few different functions in my demo session and came away suitably impressed. The display is a particular star.

It sits at a position at the bottom of your vision in your right eye and is crisp, clear and full colour. Not only did I not have a problem seeing everything within what seemed to be a fairly large box, but it was more in focus than my iPhone's screen is usually (ironically when I'm not wearing my reading glasses).

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

I used the Neural Band to scroll through a small section of apps, which included Instagram and WhatsApp, by making a fist and using my thumb on top as if gently caressing a potato.

Pinch gestures selected apps and functions, including okaying a received message or starting a navigation map. That was through using my forefinger and thumb, although using the middle finger instead brought be back out.

You can also use voice control completely, with Meta's AI assistant and other commands, but I can see how useful silent gestures will be in a boardroom, say, or other scenario where you're surrounded by people and shouting "what am I looking at" might feel uncomfortable for all concerned.

I was also fond of the fact that, if you're not in full use, the display disappears after 25 seconds. So you shouldn't be distracted when you don't want to be.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Bringing AR glasses to the masses

And that's somewhat the point. These aren't AR glasses to use for entertainment – although you can watch a video on the display, they're really more for information. To offer visual help and guidance for your everyday life, and in a form factor where all-day wear is possible.

In many ways, this is exactly what Google Glass was meant to be a decade or so ago, but with much better technology and a design that doesn't make you look like a "glass-hole". Indeed, Google will soon unleash its own rival pair, which is when the temperature will get spicier.

For now though, Meta is the first major firm to hit market and with Ray-Ban providing the style, this is a bold new start for a tech category sure to make better inroads this time.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Of course, being an early adopter doesn't come cheap – the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses will cost $799 when they hit US stores on 30 September – but then, these really do feel next-gen in every way and I'm in no doubt that there'll be an eager audience.

I'm certainly looking forward to their release in the UK too, which is currently expected in early 2026, along with Canada, France and Italy. In fact, I might just cut out a picture of a world map and stick it backwards on the right lens, and pretend while I count down the days.