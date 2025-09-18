Meta upgrades Ray-Ban smart glasses with a feature-packed Gen 2 – your original pair get an update too
Better camera and battery life come to Ray-Ban's smart specs
Quick Summary
Ray-Ban and Meta have announced a second generation for their smart glasses, with better battery life and camera.
The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses are available now, starting at $379 / £379 / €419.
Who could have predicted just how popular the Ray-Ban and Meta collaboration would become? I'll be honest, I had my doubts.
However, I'm asked about my Ray-Ban Meta glasses more often than most other devices I own, and from non-techie types too.
Well, clearly they've been successful as now we've got a second wave, with the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses having been announced at Meta Connect and going on sale already.
Price a bit higher than the first generation – from $379 / £379 / €419 – they introduce some of the technologies used in the Oakley Meta HSTN glasses released earlier this year.
That includes double the battery life of the original pair – Gen 2 can last up to eight hours on a single charge. And you get an additional 48 hours in the charging case.
There's twice the video recording resolution, too.
The built-in camera is now capable of recording in up to 3K at 30 frames per second and with ultrawide HDR. You can also choose to capture at 60fps in 1200p.
Meta's AI assistant can be used through the built-in mics and speakers, as before, with new features either launching with the specs or coming soon.
That includes live translation extending to German and Portuguese, bringing support up to six languages, which can even be used offline if you download the pack. And there's a new conversation focus feature that amplifies the voice of the person you're speaking with, which is especially useful in a noisy restaurant or train station, for example.
That's also coming as a software update to the Gen 1 glasses, and it shouldn't take too long for it to arrive.
Indeed, during my demo of the new model prior to Meta Connect, I was told that the original Ray-Ban Meta glasses will remain on sale at their cheaper price point, so you have more options.
Personally, I'd prefer the Gen 2 and their better camera and battery life, but that depends on your budget.
Speaking of which, there are new models available in the Wayfarer, Skyler and Headliner styles, plus multiple colours (including some limited editions) and lens options that can bump up the price. You can expect to pay more for polarised, Transitions and prescription lenses.
Just head to the dedicated meta website to find out more.
