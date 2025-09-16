New Meta Ray-Ban Glasses leak, with amazing new feature I need in my life

Quick Summary Ahead of the Meta Connect conference this week, a YouTube video showing what appears to be new 'Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses' went online for a brief time. While the official Meta video has since been pulled, it appears to show new Meta Ray-Ban Glasses with a head-up display (HUD) – a considerable upgrade for the product.

Meta Ray-Ban Glasses are everywhere. I know so many people who use – and love – them for the discreet hands-free experience provided by Meta's AI, directly into your ears.

But just ahead of the Meta Connect conference later this week – which commences from 17 September – it appears that there's a new and exciting upgrade for the Ray-Ban series.

As reported by UploadVR, Meta's official YouTube channel briefly hosted a video, which has since been pulled, showing off purported 'Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses'.

Their new trick? The 'Display' part is the giveaway, providing a head-up display (HUD) in one of the lenses, so you can also visually interact in addition to the usual audio cues.

(Image credit: Meta)

It looks like a huge upgrade for the series, set to offer a wider variety of options. It might well be the one addition I need to push me into buying a pair (just, as a glasses wearer, the cost associated in obtaining corrected lenses has been somewhat prohibitive).

The new glasses also feature a wristband for control. It will utilise Meta's long-in-development 'surface electromyography (sEMG)' – read the official blog about it from back in January – which can non-invasively recognise muscle activations. In short: physical interactions to enable your control.

While the Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses aren't yet official, there's already a lot of chat online about how much they're likely to cost. Suggestions of $800 are circulating – and as a US-first launch, pricing in other territories is unlikely until a later date.