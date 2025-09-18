Can the Oakley Meta Vanguard truly compete with GoPro, DJI, and Insta360?

Oakley has teamed up with Meta to launch the Meta Vanguard Performance AI glasses, a pair of smart eyewear designed for athletes who want to capture their workouts without the faff of mounts or chest rigs.

At $499, they’re priced in line with the best action cameras, offering the promise of hands-free filming, fitness integrations, and a sleek, visor-style Oakley build.

The big question: Can a pair of glasses really challenge GoPro, DJI, and Insta360 in the action camera market?

A visor with ambition

The Vanguard glasses pack a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 122° field of view, capable of 3K/30fps video, plus 1080p at 60fps or 30fps, and even 720p/120fps slow-motion.

You get adjustable electronic image stabilisation (plus your head naturally stabilising the footage), IP67 dust- and water-resistance, around nine hours of mixed battery life, and 32GB of onboard storage.

The visor build weighs just 66g and comes with Oakley’s PRIZM lenses, making them genuinely wearable for cycling, trail running or even skiing.

On paper, that looks competitive, though not quite the bleeding edge of action-cam specs.

Point of view, redefined

The obvious win is perspective. Because the camera sits on your face, you capture exactly what you see, no mounts or rigs required.

For athletes, that’s a big draw: you can ride, run or ski without fiddling with buttons.

The glasses integrate with platforms like Strava, automatically capturing milestones and even overlaying performance stats.

(Image credit: Meta)

The five-mic array and louder speakers also mean you can take calls or hear updates mid-ride without yanking out a phone.

In short, they’re convenient, lightweight, and social-media ready.

Of course, some brands, such as Insta360, already offer small cameras that can be mounted pretty much anywhere.

The Insta360 Go Series is a good example: the Insta360 Go 3S can shoot in 4K @ 30fps and weighs only 39.1g.

You'll need to affix it to your head somehow (e.g., by clipping it to your hat), which is admittedly more cumbersome than putting on your sunglasses.

Where pixels meet reality

Stacked against the latest 'big-boy' GoPro Hero, DJI Osmo or Insta360 X-series, though, the gaps start to show.

Action cameras now push 5K (e.g. GoPro HERO 13 Black) and even 8K (e.g. Insta360 X5) resolutions, with buttery-smooth horizon-levelling stabilisation and frame rates up to 240fps (see also: DJI Osmo Action 5 review).

They also allow for swappable batteries, accessory mounts, and pro-level controls like log profiles and external mic support.

GoPro HERO 13 Black: lots of pixels, high frame rate (Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

The Vanguard’s 3K/30fps cap is just about okay for Instagram or TikTok, but won’t cut it for cinematic edits or extreme sports where stabilisation and durability are critical.

On a trail run or cycle ride, the Oakleys shine: light, hands-free and integrated into your workout flow.

For skiing, they could make for an immersive POV with minimal bulk.

However, for vloggers, professional YouTubers, or filmmakers, traditional action cameras still prevail, thanks to higher image fidelity, longer continuous recording, and the flexibility to shoot from multiple angles.

A glimpse of tomorrow

The Vanguard feels like version one of a bigger idea. Smart glasses could eventually match action cams with higher resolutions, optical stabilisation, or even modular add-ons like clip-on 360° lenses.

Pair that with AI-driven auto-editing, and you can imagine a future where glasses replace action cams for all but the most pro workflows.

Right now, though, they’re best seen as a complement rather than a replacement.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Oakley’s Meta Vanguard smart glasses won’t kill GoPro, DJI or Insta360 just yet, but they might nibble at their audience.

For everyday athletes who want to capture rides, runs or gym sessions without extra gear, they’re a genuinely exciting new option.

For anyone chasing professional-grade footage, though, the traditional action camera still rules.

Don’t ditch your GoPro just yet, but don’t be surprised if your next pair of sunglasses can shoot your next reel.

Pre-orders for the Oakley Meta Vanguard AI glasses are open now via Oakley. Prices start at £499/ $499 (~AU$751.17). Shipping begins on October 21, 2025.