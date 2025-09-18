Oakley’s new Meta Vanguard AI glasses come with Strava integration from day one

Strava has just announced an integration with Oakley’s Meta Vanguard Performance AI glasses, revealed during Meta Connect 2025.

It’s a move that could be huge for runners and cyclists, blending cutting-edge eyewear with the world’s biggest social platform for athletes.

Not your average pair of shades

The Vanguards are built on Oakley’s performance heritage, and feature PRIZM lenses for clarity, an ultra-wide 12MP camera for up to 3K video, and a rugged, sweat-ready design with interchangeable nose pads for a secure fit at speed.

They’re also IP67-rated, so rain, dust and sweat won’t faze them.

The glasses can use voice commands to fetch real-time performance stats like pace and heart rate, while AI-driven auto-capture records highlight clips when you hit milestones, such as smashing a climb or clocking a new sprint PB.

A five-mic array and open-ear speakers keep commands sharp even in windy conditions, while stabilisation modes like Slow Motion and Hyperlapse give your workout footage a cinematic edge.

(Image credit: Strava)

Now, thanks to Strava, you can overlay those all-important performance metrics – from distance and average pace to elevation gain directly onto videos and photos captured with the Vanguards.

Athletes just need to connect Strava in the Meta AI mobile app, and they can instantly turn workouts into dynamic highlight reels that tell the full story of their effort.

This collaboration follows Strava’s redesigned Apple Watch app and underlines the platform’s push to make athlete storytelling more immersive.

With Oakley’s performance focus, Meta’s AI chops, and Strava’s 150-million-strong community, the Vanguard integration looks like the slickest way yet to share your grind (and your glory).

Pre-orders for the Oakley Meta Vanguard AI glasses are open now via Oakley. Prices start at £499/ $499 (~AU$751.17). The brand will begin shipping on October 21, 2025.

You can sign up for Strava for free.