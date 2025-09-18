Oakley’s new Meta Vanguard AI glasses come with Strava integration from day one
Oakley’s latest AI-powered performance glasses can record, analyse and share your workouts – and Strava integration makes them even better
Strava has just announced an integration with Oakley’s Meta Vanguard Performance AI glasses, revealed during Meta Connect 2025.
It’s a move that could be huge for runners and cyclists, blending cutting-edge eyewear with the world’s biggest social platform for athletes.
Not your average pair of shades
The Vanguards are built on Oakley’s performance heritage, and feature PRIZM lenses for clarity, an ultra-wide 12MP camera for up to 3K video, and a rugged, sweat-ready design with interchangeable nose pads for a secure fit at speed.
They’re also IP67-rated, so rain, dust and sweat won’t faze them.
The glasses can use voice commands to fetch real-time performance stats like pace and heart rate, while AI-driven auto-capture records highlight clips when you hit milestones, such as smashing a climb or clocking a new sprint PB.
A five-mic array and open-ear speakers keep commands sharp even in windy conditions, while stabilisation modes like Slow Motion and Hyperlapse give your workout footage a cinematic edge.
Now, thanks to Strava, you can overlay those all-important performance metrics – from distance and average pace to elevation gain directly onto videos and photos captured with the Vanguards.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Athletes just need to connect Strava in the Meta AI mobile app, and they can instantly turn workouts into dynamic highlight reels that tell the full story of their effort.
This collaboration follows Strava’s redesigned Apple Watch app and underlines the platform’s push to make athlete storytelling more immersive.
With Oakley’s performance focus, Meta’s AI chops, and Strava’s 150-million-strong community, the Vanguard integration looks like the slickest way yet to share your grind (and your glory).
Pre-orders for the Oakley Meta Vanguard AI glasses are open now via Oakley. Prices start at £499/ $499 (~AU$751.17). The brand will begin shipping on October 21, 2025.
You can sign up for Strava for free.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.