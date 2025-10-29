Insta360’s 90% surge hints at what’s next – and it’s flying straight at DJI

After nearly a decade of refining 360-degree action cameras, Insta360 has its sights set skyward.

Fresh from launching the Insta360 X4 Air, a lightweight 8K 360 camera aimed squarely at content creators, the Shenzhen-based brand is gearing up for yet another massive release in the shape of the Antigravity A1 drone.

According to the South China Morning Post, Insta360’s parent company Arashi Vision saw a 92.6% year-on-year revenue jump (!) in Q3 2025, reaching roughly $413 million, driven by strong global demand for its 360 and action cameras.

The company is now using that momentum to expand into new categories, investing heavily in chip development and aerial imaging.

From GoPro rival to drone contender

The new Antigravity A1 drone is the world’s first 8K 360° all-in-one drone, weighing under 249 g, a key threshold that allows it to bypass stricter aviation rules in many countries.

With an optical unit borrowed from the flagship Insta360 X5, the A1 can capture immersive footage with no blind spots and supports the brand’s hallmark “invisible drone” effect that removes the craft from the shot entirely.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

It’s a natural progression for Insta360, which has long blended cutting-edge optics with powerful software.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Antigravity line promises to extend that creative ecosystem from handheld to aerial capture, all within the same app and editing workflow.

An uphill battle against DJI

The move also puts Insta360 in direct competition with DJI, the world’s dominant drone maker, which controls more than 70% of the consumer market.

Analysts quoted by KrAsia note that while Insta360’s 360-camera dominance gives it a strong brand halo, cracking the drone space will require significant investment in supply chains, global service networks, and regulatory approvals, all areas where DJI is miles ahead.

Still, Insta360’s push could carve out a niche. The focus on 360° aerial filming, intuitive controls via goggles and grip, and a featherweight design could appeal to content creators looking for something fresh.

Growth, risk, and what’s next

Behind the scenes, Insta360 is spending big. Net profit reportedly dipped around 15.9% in the last quarter as the company poured money into R&D and marketing.

Gross margins remain healthy at roughly 51%, but the brand is clearly prioritising growth over short-term gain.

The Antigravity A1 is expected to launch soon, with regional pricing still under wraps. We expect the A1 to occupy the mid-to-premium tier, aimed at enthusiasts who want 360° freedom without the bulk or bureaucracy.

After redefining what action cameras can do, Insta360 is clearly ready to take to the skies.