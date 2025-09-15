Meta Connect 2025 – here's how to watch Zuckerberg's keynote live and what to expect

Meta's annual developers conference will take place this week, with the two-day Meta Connect 2025 event starting with a keynote address by Mark Zuckerberg.

Running for almost an hour (based on previous years), the live presentation should be jam packed with new announcements and possibly new Meta products too. We might even get an update on Project Orion, which was unveiled last year.

The conference will take place on 17-18 September 2025, with the keynote opening the show. So here's everything you need to know about Meta Connect 2025 and how to watch Zuckerberg's latest announcements live.

When will the Meta Connect 2025 keynote start?

Meta Connect 2024 takes place across 17 - 18 September, with a number of programs for mixed reality developers, industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.

It starts with an opening keynote address by Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, which will take place at a later time in the day than usual. That's bad news for those in the UK and Europe, as the 17:00 PT start time (local to the US West Coast) means it'll be live in the very early morning in those regions.

Here are the times for your location.

US West Coast: 17:00 PT

17:00 PT US East Coast: 20:00 ET

20:00 ET UK: 01:00 BST (18 September)

01:00 BST (18 September) Central Europe: 02:00 CEST (18 September)

02:00 CEST (18 September) India (New Delhi): 05:30 IST (18 September)

05:30 IST (18 September) China (Beijing): 08:00 CST (18 September)

08:00 CST (18 September) Japan (Tokyo): 09:00 JST (18 September)

09:00 JST (18 September) South Korea (Seoul): 09:00 KST (18 September)

09:00 KST (18 September) Australia (Sydney): 10:00 AEDT (18 September)

How to watch Meta Connect 2025

Considering its a Meta event, it will stream exclusively on the Facebook Meta Developers page. To find out more and register your interest in watching the livestream, you need to fill in a registration form on the Meta homepage.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, you will be able to catch up with it on YouTube a day or two after – on the Meta Developers channel there.

What to expect at Meta Connect 2025

There have been rumours in the last couple of months that a new pair of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are on their way, hopefully with some of the improvements added on the recent Oakey Meta HSTN glasses.

That includes longer battery life and a better camera.

We're not expecting a new Meta Quest headset, but we might hear more on Project Orion – the AR glasses Mark Zuckerberg revealed last year. Will there be a consumer version in the works? We hope so.

The keynote will likely also detail some of the new features coming to existing Meta products – possibly even the current Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

There's only way to find out – although if you are in the UK and don't fancy follow it live through the night, you can always check back on T3 where we hope to have all the news as it happens.