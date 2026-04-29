Gemini Memories give your devices a more personalised touch based on your life

Quick Summary Gemini Memories has just launched to transform how users interact with the app. It should offer more context, as well as a way to switch allegiances.

If you've ever grown frustrated with how Gemini is unable to remember details of a previous conversation, there's good news for you. Today, the brand has launched 'Memories' – a feature which allows the AI-powered assistant to recall information from previous conversations.

The brand suggests its "like an assistant who is already up to speed" and I can't really think of a better way to put it. Rather than needing to give context each time you use the app, Gemini will be able to pull on known interests and preferences to offer relevant solutions.

Say, for example, you've previously spoken about your literary interests, Gemini will be able to recall this when you ask for new recommendations. That should empower its choices, but also ensure there are fewer overlaps in what it suggests.

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The new feature will be on by default, though users can opt to turn it off at any time in the settings menu. That's handy for anyone who doesn't want the app to have full and unfettered access to the many various things they might chat about.

(Image credit: Future)

That's not the only change, either. The app is also gaining a memory import feature, which allows users to take their conversations from one AI-powered assistant and import them into Gemini.

Gemini will then be able to learn from and contextualise the information within those conversations as if it had happened natively, giving you full, context-aware assistance even when you've used other apps. The system will allow people to change their allegiances on the AI assistant front.

It can even import your preferences and settings from those apps, meaning first time Gemini users can quickly get the app setup exactly how they want it without hassle. It's a really cool feature, and should help the app to gain a few new users who have previously made use of apps like ChatGPT.

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