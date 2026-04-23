Google upgrades Gemini for Home so you can chat with Gemini for longer

QUICK SUMMARY Google has updated Gemini for Home with a new Continued Conversation feature. Continue Conversation allows you to have longer chats with Gemini without you having to repeatedly say ‘Hey Google’.

Google just updated Gemini for Home with a long-awaited feature that users have been asking for. The Continued Conversation feature is available for early access users, and allows you to have longer chats with Gemini.

Gemini for Home is still relatively new, as it only launched in October 2025. Since then, it’s had many updates, new functionalities and – sadly – bugs, but this new feature is definitely one that will get lots of users excited.

Continued Conversation allows users to have longer, uninterrupted conversations with Gemini. In an effort to make communicating with Gemini easier and more natural, Continued Conversation means you can keep talking to and asking Gemini questions without having to say “Hey Google’ repeatedly.

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Continued Conversation keeps the microphone on your smart speaker or display active for a few seconds after Gemini has given a response to your question. From there, you can ask another or continue the chat without Gemini ‘turning itself off’ or you having to say its wake up phrase again.

(Image credit: Google)

To show that Gemini is still listening, the lights on your smart devices will stay lit and pulse. Not only does this show that Gemini is still active, but it also means it remembers the context of your conversation so you can continue a natural chat with it.

Gemini’s Continued Conversation also has Side-Talk detection, meaning it can tell the difference between your command or next question, and other conversations that may be happening in the background. This is often something voice assistants have issues with if there’s too many voices at once, so you should be able to continue a chat while other interactions are happening around you.

Continued Conversation isn’t exactly a new feature. A similar feature was available with Google Assistant but as Gemini is becoming Google’s new assistant, it was a function that was initially ‘lost’ when the changeover occurred. So, if you liked the old feature from Google Assistant, you’ll enjoy Gemini’s Continued Conversation.

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Continued Conversation is available for Gemini for Home’s early access users. It doesn’t require a subscription, and is available in all Gemini languages and regions.