This smart bird detects poor air quality before 'coming back to life' when the air improves

QUICK SUMMARY The Birdie 2.0 is an indoor air quality monitor that reacts physically to poor air conditions by making a small bird 'drop' down before rising back up again once fresh air returns. Inspired by old mining canaries, it uses a built-in CO2 sensor to monitor your home in real time whilst doubling as a more stylish alternative to traditional smart sensors. It’s available in multiple colourways starting from £172/$199, with up to eight months of battery life per charge.

The best smart sensors are great for tracking things like temperature, humidity and poor air quality, but if we're being honest, most of them aren’t exactly nice to look at. If that’s something you agree with too, just wait until you see this.

The Birdie 2.0 is an award-winning fresh air monitor designed to improve your indoor climate in a much more visual – and surprisingly charming – way. Instead of simply flashing lights or sending notifications, the little bird physically drops down when indoor air quality worsens, before slowly rising back up again once fresh air returns and CO2 levels improve.

Considering poor indoor air quality has been linked to headaches, tiredness and poor concentration, it’s actually a very clever idea. It also makes monitoring your home feel much more interactive and engaging, especially if you want something that blends into your décor rather than looking like another piece of clutter.

Latest Videos From

(Image credit: Birdie)

The inspiration behind Birdie actually dates back to old mining canaries, which miners once carried underground to detect dangerous gases. This meant if the bird fainted, it was time to get out.

Whilst the classic yellow canary is probably the standout design, there are several other finishes available too, including Meadow, Dune, Glacier and a premium wooden version. The standard colourways are priced at £172/$199, whilst the wood edition costs slightly more at £207/$249.

Birdie also comes with a wall mount included, and the brand recommends placing it in the room where you spend the most time, ideally around 1.5 to 2.5 metres high for the best readings. Battery life lasts up to eight months with regular use, and when it does need topping up, it recharges via USB-C in roughly three and a half hours.

(Image credit: Birdie)