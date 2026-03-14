Google Maps update makes genuinely useful changes you will use forever – and it's Gemini to thank

Quick Summary Google has announced that Gemini adds two new powerful features to its Maps service, to enhance navigation in a far smarter way. Ask Maps, as it's called, allows you to chat to the app and receive smart responses to real-world questions.

Google has announced an update to its Maps service which uses Gemini AI to offer a more intelligent and helpful service when it comes to navigation.

The new Ask Maps feature means you can talk to your Maps app as you would Gemini to receive specified answers that lead to real-world directions.

The new conversational experience, as Google describes it, allows you to ask complex questions and get helpful answers. For example, you might ask: “My phone is dying, where can I charge it without having to wait in a long line for coffee?"

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Now you can hit the Ask Maps button and the answers will come back in a similar conversational style, along with a customised map that shows the options available to you.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

What's new in Google Maps?

Usefully, if you're planning a trip, you can just say where to and ask about stops along the way and it will tailor the options to you – based on your Maps searches – specifically. This is done using information from over 300 million places and the reviews of over 500 million contributors.

Ask Maps goes beyond just directions though. It will also help you plan the trip. So if you're going to meet friends for dinner it will suggests places – based on your dietary needs – and even help you make reservations at the restaurant, for example.

Google has begun rolling out the Ask Maps service now in the US and India across Android and iOS, with desktop coming soon. When this is planned to roll out to more countries has yet to be announced.

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(Image credit: Polestar / Google)

What's Google Maps Immersive Navigation?

In addition to Ask Maps, Google has also announced the app will offer a more detailed 3D view in its navigation when driving, called Immersive Navigation.

This means you can now see buildings, overpasses and terrain with useful road details like likes, crossings and traffic lights. This, Google says, is all thanks to Gemini analysing street view photos and recreating that in the maps.

Immersive Navigation is beginning to roll out across the US on iOS, Android, CarPlay, Android Auto and cars with Google built-in.