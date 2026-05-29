ASICS has announced the Novablast 6, the latest version of its much-loved daily running shoe.

The Novablast line has always been about bounce, comfort, and that slightly (?) exaggerated trampoline-like ride that makes easy miles feel a little less ploddy.

For the sixth version, ASICS has doubled down on that formula by adding FF Turbo Squared foam to the forefoot trampoline pod for the first time.

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That’s the same foam technology previously used in the Megablast and Sonicblast series, and its arrival here suggests ASICS wants the Novablast 6 to feel livelier when runners pick up the pace, without turning it into a full-blown race shoe.

A bounce with borrowed speed

The new forefoot trampoline pod works alongside FF Blast Max cushioning to keep the ride soft, comfortable, and stable, the brand says.

ASICS has also tweaked the shoe’s geometry and kept the distinctive sculpted midsole design, which has become one of the Novablast’s most recognisable features.

(Image credit: ASICS)

The outsole has been updated, too, with ASICSGrip rubber now used in the forefoot to improve traction and help create a more efficient toe-off.

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The engineered mesh upper has been refined for better breathability and a more adaptive fit, which should make the shoe more comfortable across longer weekly mileage.

The Novablast 5 launched in late 2024, so the arrival of the Novablast 6 in July 2026 means ASICS has taken a little longer between generations this time around.

Evidently, the company has given itself more time to make meaningful changes rather than pushing out another annual update for its own sake – an approach I can stand behind.

(Image credit: ASICS)

Paul Lang, Senior Manager of Global Product, Performance Running Footwear at ASICS, says the brand wanted to “elevate” the energetic, trampoline-like feel that defines the series, adding that the FF Turbo Squared trampoline pod and refined geometry have helped create a shoe that feels “even more responsive, dynamic and fun to run in.”

ASICS athlete Drew Hunter also says the new model “levels up the bounce and energy,” especially when picking up the pace.

The ASICS Novablast 6 will be available globally from 1 July 2026, priced at €160.

UK pricing hasn’t been confirmed, but given the Novablast 5 currently sells for £135 in the UK and €150 in Europe, a £145 UK price feels likely.

US and AU pricing is also TBC.

Head over to ASICS to find out more.