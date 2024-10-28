Forget energy drinks – ASICS’ new Novablast 5 promises to put a bounce in your step

The folks at ASICS have just dropped their Novablast 5 running shoe, a footwear wonder that’s essentially a comfy energy drink for your feet – minus the questionable ingredients and awkward crash later on.

The latest iteration of the brand’s most fun shoes, the Novablast 5, features the extra-bouncy FF BLAST MAX, which recently debuted in the ASICS Glideride Max shoes.

The new foam apparently increases bounce by 8.5% over its predecessor, meaning you’re practically defying gravity every time you lace up.

With a breathable Jacquard mesh upper, an ASICS staple, the Novablast 5 is designed to keep your feet cool while giving the entire gym a little shoe envy.

Inspired by the Superblast line (see also: Asics Superblast 2 review ), the updated gusseted wing design on the tongue ensures a snug fit, so no more shoe-fiddling mid-sprint – finally, the lockdown we didn’t know we needed.

“Visually, we wanted the design to mimic the wearer’s dynamic experience,” explained ASICS’ Senior Designer Yosuke Atarashi, which means they made it look as trippy as it feels, with a geometric midsole that gives your morning jog the vibe of running through a warp-speed kaleidoscope.

With a price tag of £135 (approx. $175/ AU$264) and a launch date of 1 December 2024, the Novablast 5 is poised to give you more spring in your step just in time for holiday indulgence recovery.

Just remember, you’ll have to wait until December to feel the comfort and find the energy. Or, as ASICS might put it, jump your way into 2025. Head to over to ASICS to find out more.