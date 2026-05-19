One of Brooks’ most trusted running shoes just got a major comfort upgrade

Brooks is updating one of its most recognisable running shoes for 2026 with the launch of the new Brooks Ghost 18.

The Ghost franchise has long been positioned as the brand’s dependable, do-it-all daily trainer, sitting alongside rivals such as the ASICS Gel-Cumulus and Nike Pegasus in the highly competitive neutral-cushion category.

For the 18th iteration, Brooks appears to be focusing less on dramatic reinvention and more on refining the ride runners already know well.

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The biggest update comes underfoot, where the shoe continues to use the brand’s nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 foam, designed to provide softer landings and smoother transitions.

Brooks says the setup is intended to deliver a more “dynamic” feel during everyday runs.

Familiar formula, smoother execution

The Ghost 18 keeps the balanced geometry that has made the line so popular among newer runners and marathon trainers alike.

It features a 10mm drop, a 36mm heel stack and a 26mm forefoot stack, paired with what Brooks describes as “balanced support”.

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(Image credit: Brooks)

Weight sits at 289g for the men’s version and 261g for the women’s model, keeping it firmly in traditional daily-trainer territory.

Brooks has also added a new Ortholite X-60 sockliner, which is said to improve step-in comfort and rebound, while the redesigned flat-knit tongue aims to create a softer feel across the top of the foot.

Upper adjustments take centre stage

The Ghost 18 introduces a new triple-jacquard engineered air mesh with roundlight yarn, which the brand says improves breathability and creates a more secure fit.

The shoe appears to lean further into comfort, which arguably makes sense for the Ghost audience.

While carbon-plated super trainers continue to dominate headlines, shoes like the Ghost remain the backbone of most runners’ weekly mileage.

The new Ghost 18 launches on 1 June 2026 at Brooks in multiple colourways for men and women, priced at £135 / $150 / €150 (~AU$211).