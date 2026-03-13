Brooks finally enters the plated trail super-shoe race with the new Cascadia Elite

Brooks has stepped into one of the most competitive segments of the trail running shoe market with the launch of the Cascadia Elite, a plated off-road racer designed for speed on technical terrain.

The shoe arrives alongside the new Ghost Trail, but the Cascadia Elite marks a more significant moment for the brand.

While Brooks has long been known for dependable trail models like the Cascadia, it has largely stayed out of the plated trail racing category (until now).

(Image credit: Brooks)

The Cascadia Elite is built around DNA Gold cushioning made from 100% PEBA foam, combined with a carbon-infused Pebax SpeedVault+ plate that helps maintain momentum across climbs, flats and descents.

The company says the setup is designed to provide propulsion while maintaining control on uneven terrain.

The rise of off-road super shoes

With this configuration, Brooks is clearly targeting the same performance category as shoes like the Nike Ultrafly, Hoka Tecton X 3, Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra, and NNormal Kjerag Brut, designed to bring road-style super-shoe energy return to mountain racing.

Traction comes from a Vibram Megagrip Elite outsole, a premium compound developed to deliver grip on both wet and dry terrain during race efforts.

The upper features a MATRYX-engineered woven construction with Kevlar fibres, designed to keep the foot secure while remaining lightweight and water-resistant.

Trail running for the rest of us

Alongside the elite racer, Brooks recently introduced the Ghost Trail, a more approachable off-road option built around the familiar ride of the Ghost road-running shoe.

The model features nitrogen-infused DNA LOFT v3 cushioning for a soft landing and uses a TrailTack Green outsole with 3mm lugs to provide traction on gravel paths, in parks, and on light trails.

A breathable air mesh upper with a 3D-printed toe cap and mudguard adds durability without making the shoe feel overly rugged.

(Image credit: Brooks)

The two releases suggest Brooks is widening its trail offering to serve both competitive racers and everyday runners exploring off-road routes.

The Ghost Trail is available now at Brooks US, Brooks UK and Brooks EU for $150 / $135 / €150 (~AU$213).

Meanwhile, the Cascadia Elite is also available to buy at Brooks US, Brooks UK and Brooks EU for the recommended price of $275 / £225 / €250 (~AU$390).