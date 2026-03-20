Why wait for super-powered Siri, Gemini for macOS already enters beta test phase

Quick Summary Google is working on a desktop Mac app for Gemini, moving the AI out of the browser. It's thought that one feature will be the ability to share your screen with Gemini to get information.

Google is beta testing a new Gemini for Mac app that will bring Google's clever AI to macOS. Currently, those who want to use Gemini are limited to the browser version, while rivals ChatGPT and Claude offer dedicated apps.

The news comes from Bloomberg, revealing that the beta version doesn't have a full set of features yet, but offers critical features for feedback.

Importantly, Google and Apple previously reached an agreement whereby Gemini will power the next-gen Siri (due to launch later in 2026), so there's likely to be some parity between the results that Gemini produces and those that Siri will produce in the future.

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While the news of an app might not be that exciting for those already using it in a browser, apps have the advantage of being better optimised, offering greater efficiency and sometimes offering offline features or deep access into other areas.

This is one area where Gemini and Siri are likely to differ: Apple's native AI will get access to everything, potentially offering a wider range of device controls and access to personal information, while Google's Gemini won't.

Talking of deeper integration, 9to5Mac notes that there's reference to something called "desktop intelligence". In the description, this outlines that Gemini will be able to see the content of the screen so this can be pulled into Gemini for use.

It sounds a lot like the experience that Gemini already offers on Android devices where the screen can be shared with the AI to ask questions, get help and guidance and identify things.

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It's expected that the Gemini app for macOS will be similar in appearance to Gemini for iPhone and iPad, so users of the system are likely to be right at home.

There's currently no timeline on when we might see the Gemini app for Mac go live, but it's likely that Google will want to get a move on before Apple gets its own AI in order.

It's also probable that Apple will preview its next-gen Siri at WWDC, usually held in June, with the announcement of the event probably landing at the end of March.

Whether Apple will wait for iOS 27 before the new Siri goes live remains to be seen – but we expect to see it rolling out across all devices where Apple Intelligence is offered before the end of 2026.