The iPhone Ultra shown in hands-on video – this is what it should look like, apart from the odd crease you can't unsee

Quick Summary A dummy model of the iPhone Ultra folding phone has appeared in a video giving us a glimpse of what the device could look like. While nothing on this device works, the shorter stance of this foldable can be seen – along with the huge camera bump.

Apple is expected to launch its first folding phone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in September 2026. While Apple's plans remain closely guarded, we've seen a number of recent leaks now joined by this video of a dummy model.

It's not the first dummy that we've seen of the iPhone Ultra, but this model looks a lot more advanced than the device shown off by Unbox Therapy.

The latest video was shared on X (via NotebookCheck) and shows the anticipated device, with a short but wide format. It generally matches previously leaks, but there's no telling what the source of the device is – it could easily be based on existing leaks.

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That makes verification slightly tricky: all we can really tell is that this seems to have come from the factory that produced it.

iPhone fold dummy pic.twitter.com/M0HRy78JwvMay 31, 2026

Unlike the previous dummy we saw, which just appeared to be a machined shell, this latest model appears to have sections that look like screens.

The video shows a bit of a struggle to open the phone one-handed, but once opened it appears to be very floppy, suggesting the hinge in far from the hinge that Apple will actually use.

The crease in the screen also appears comical, but I suspect it's just a black plastic sheet that's in place to look like a display.

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Otherwise we can see the locations of the USB-C charging port, the buttons and speakers, as well as a large camera bump on the rear of the phone. It's only a dual lens, but it's expected to make the phone thicker than any iPhone previously.

With dummy devices doing the rounds, it's no surprise that we're starting to see case manufacturers starting to flog their wares as the excitement continues to build.

While we're sure that Apple will produce a great quality device, Apple's biggest challenge will be to justify this device's use case. Flip phones are popular because get more compact and have that retro feel to them, but larger folding phones are very expensive and lack a definitive purpose – often it's just a larger display that's easier to view spreadsheets on, but that's about it.

We're expecting a lot more leaks – and speculation – before Apple actually launches its folding phone.