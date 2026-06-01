No new iPhone 18 this year – as new leak reiterates Apple's surprising decision

Quick Summary Another report has claimed Apple is splitting its iPhone release cycle, resulting in no standard model this year. It's said the iPhone 18 will be delayed until early 2027, with September reserved for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the folding iPhone Ultra, potentially.

It’s been suggested a few times recently, but the more it is said, the more likely it seems.

Yet another report has claimed Apple is planning to split its iPhone launch this year with the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max still launching as usual, while the regular iPhone 18 is delayed until “early 2027”.

The report comes from Techlusive, though it also mentions the iPhone 18e being delayed until early 2027, and given the launch of the previous iPhone 16e and iPhone 17e, the iPhone 18e wouldn’t be due until early 2027 anyway.

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It has never launched alongside the standard iPhone. I’m therefore going to ignore the chat about the iPhone 18e based on this report.

Why it makes total sense to have no iPhone 18

Delaying the iPhone 18 would be a big deal, however, and one that although surprising, makes a lot of sense.

It would allow Apple to focus on the premium models during its next major launch event – not just the iPhone Pro but likely the heavily rumoured folding iPhone Ultra too, which is thought to finally be arriving this year.

The Techlusive report also talks about the iPhone Air 2 not launching until early 2027, which again would be a sensible decision. It had its limelight around the September 2025 launch so it’s only fair to give the folding phone its time to shine should it arrive.

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The report says analysts believe the wider launch window is “designed to ease the manufacturing pressures and to optimise supply chain logistics”.

“By splitting the launch, Apple can dedicate its 100 per cent time to its initial launch and production capacity for its most expensive iPhones. Simultaneously, the company will be able to extend the sales life of its existing catalogue during the crucial winter holiday shopping window,” it added.

None of this is confirmed by Apple, of course, so we will need to wait until September to know for sure, but in my opinion, it’s a strategy that makes complete sense and the iPhone 17 remains superb.