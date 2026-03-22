Chat-GPT "superapp" could shift AI forward in a big way – here's what it does

Quick Summary OpenAI is working on a "superapp" that will combine its ChatGPT, Codex coding platform and Atlas browser into a do it-all solution. The company says it wishes to simplify how it works, to speed up output, and ensure the best end results reach users.

One of the biggest names in AI, OpenAI, has announced that it is working on a "superapp" that combines its many offerings, including ChatGPT.

The idea, confirmed this week in a Wall Street Journal report, is to combine OpenAI's apps in order to offer a more streamlined solution. This "superapp" will combine ChatGPT, the company's coding system Codex, and Altas the company's browser.

Not only will this simplify production for OpenAI and ensure greater output efficiency, it should make for a better all-in-one user experience too.

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(Image credit: OpenAI)

How does the OpenAI "superapp" work?

By combining the Altas browser, ChatGPT and the Codex automation, it should make for an experience that's far more seamless. This means you could do a lot more all in one place.

For example, you could ask questions about what you're browsing and have AI answers, direct. Automation of tasks right there in the browser suddenly becomes a reality too.

For coders, it means writing and debugging code right there using Codex. And, of course, with ChatGPT baked into all this, you'll constantly have an AI assistant readily available.

This shift makes sense, not only for the companies offering the apps but also for us end users.

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No more need for multiple tabs open that don't link. Instead a seamless AI-shared experience could make working together easier than ever.

There's no timeline yet on when this OpenAI "superapp" might appear, but we'd expect it to be available for PCs and Macs before phones. It could then roll out to other platforms over time.