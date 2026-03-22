Chat-GPT "superapp" could shift AI forward in a big way – here's what it does
One AI app to rule them all? It's an incoming reality
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Quick Summary
OpenAI is working on a "superapp" that will combine its ChatGPT, Codex coding platform and Atlas browser into a do it-all solution.
The company says it wishes to simplify how it works, to speed up output, and ensure the best end results reach users.
One of the biggest names in AI, OpenAI, has announced that it is working on a "superapp" that combines its many offerings, including ChatGPT.
The idea, confirmed this week in a Wall Street Journal report, is to combine OpenAI's apps in order to offer a more streamlined solution. This "superapp" will combine ChatGPT, the company's coding system Codex, and Altas the company's browser.
Not only will this simplify production for OpenAI and ensure greater output efficiency, it should make for a better all-in-one user experience too.Article continues below
How does the OpenAI "superapp" work?
By combining the Altas browser, ChatGPT and the Codex automation, it should make for an experience that's far more seamless. This means you could do a lot more all in one place.
For example, you could ask questions about what you're browsing and have AI answers, direct. Automation of tasks right there in the browser suddenly becomes a reality too.
For coders, it means writing and debugging code right there using Codex. And, of course, with ChatGPT baked into all this, you'll constantly have an AI assistant readily available.
This shift makes sense, not only for the companies offering the apps but also for us end users.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
No more need for multiple tabs open that don't link. Instead a seamless AI-shared experience could make working together easier than ever.
There's no timeline yet on when this OpenAI "superapp" might appear, but we'd expect it to be available for PCs and Macs before phones. It could then roll out to other platforms over time.
Luke is a freelance writer for T3 with over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many things, Luke writes about health tech, software and apps, VPNs, TV, audio, smart home, antivirus, broadband, smartphones and cars. In his free time, Luke climbs mountains, swims outside and contorts his body into silly positions while breathing as calmly as possible.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.