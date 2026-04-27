Is Samsung's new robot companion the future for AI assistants?

Quick Summary Samsung has unveiled a new concept for how its future AI home robots could work, shown off at the Milan Design Week. The Project Luna design is a concept that depicts a home display that moves and interacts with you, controlling your home as an AI assistant with a physical presence.

In the world of AI, a new robot assistant has been revealed by Samsung, dubbed Project Luna.

Samsung took to the Milan Design Week 2026 to show off this new physical AI assistant as a concept idea. This appeared briefly as part of a larger video showcasing how Samsung sees a potential future for AI in the home.

The device itself was a table-sitting, round-faced screen that can move its "head" about and change what is displayed. It communicates using beeps and boops – yes, much like R2D2.

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(Image credit: Samsung)

How does Samsung Project Luna work?

The idea here is to have an AI in your home that works for everyone living there. It can base itself in the robot body that sits on the table but can also move about. Talking to it about a TV task? It's can digitally appear on the TV and continue to assist you there.

So this would essentially be like a digital butler or conductor that works with you to control all the devices in your home as you need.

The screen gives a face-like point of interaction with a pulsating orb graphic which is like its eyes and mouth – allowing for some expression of personality. That swivel head also allows it to move and look at people interacting with it.

At this stage Project Luna is very much a design concept, showing how Samsung imagines a future of living with AI could look. So, while this may be made a reality, it's not a final design at this early stage.

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