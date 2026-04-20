Honor used phone tech to build a record-breaking robot that runs faster than a human

Is this the beginning of the robot takeover?

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Honor Lightning humanoid robot wins 2026 Beijing E-Town Humanoid Robot Half-marathon
(Image credit: VCG / Getty Images)
Quick Summary

Honor's "Lightning" android won the 2026 robot half marathon, smashing the human world record for the same distance.

The robot is said to use the same cooling tech as Honor's smartphones.

Honor might be best known for its smartphones, but the company also has a keen interest in robotics, not only with the Robot Phone, but with actual androids – the latest of which just broke the half marathon record.

Honor Lightning humanoid robot wins 2026 Beijing E-Town Humanoid Robot Half-marathon

(Image credit: VCG / Getty Images)

That not only sets a new record for robots running a 13.1 mile course, but smashes the human world record of 57 minutes and 20 seconds. Of course, robots don't get tired, but that doesn't mean it's all plain sailing.

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Honor's winning robot – "Lightning" – crashed into the barrier some 20 meters from the finish line, seeing a collection of engineers, running on to help – including one carrying a stretcher.

Lighting managed to get back to its feet, crossing the line and giving us a horrifying vision of the future where robots will be able to run down the fastest human, probably over any distance.

Speaking to Reuters, Du Xiaodi an engineer from the Honor team said: "Running faster may not seem meaningful at first, but it enables technology transfer, for example, into structural reliability and cooling, and eventually industrial applications."

Du also said that the robot used the same sort of cooling system found in Honor's phones, giving some link back to present day.

While fears of a Terminator-style takeover by the machines is propped up by ever increasing advances in AI, the race provides some moments of levity, with plenty of robots literally crashing out, destroying themselves – or merely wandering around in what seems like a daze, an amazingly human thing to do.

China aims to lead the world in robotics and the big takeaway here is the huge improvement in performance: slashing the finishing time in half (and more) after just 12 months more of development is hugely impressive. And many of the robots competing did so autonomously, finding their own way around the course.

We'd best get Will Smith on the line.

Chris Hall
Chris Hall
Freelance contributor

Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.

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