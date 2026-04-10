Google Pixel 11 could beat iPhone 18 Pro to advanced display tech – and it's all thanks to Samsung

Quick Summary Google could be the first to use a new generation of Samsung OLED display, called M16. The new display will also reportedly feature in the iPhone 18 Pro, as well as future Samsung phones.

The Google Pixel 11 could be the first phone to use Samsung's latest display technology, with a new version of its OLED screen being prepared for premium devices.

According to a report from ETNews in Korea, Samsung's new M16 display will be supplied to Google, expected to appear as the "Actua" display that Google uses in its Pixel phones. The first phone likely to use this new tech will the Pixel 11.

Although Google hasn't outlined a launch timeline for the new devices, they are expected to be announced in August 2026 – months ahead of the iPhone 18 Pro.

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Samsung is also the biggest display supplier to Apple, with the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Fold expected to use the Samsung M16 display too. It's said that Samsung will ship 50 million display units for the iPhone 18 Pro models, with 10 million supplied for the iPhone Fold.

In both cases – Google and Apple – this might see those brands using Samsung's latest display tech before Samsung itself gets it use it in the Samsung Galaxy S27 next year.

What to expect from Samsung's new OLED tech

The previous generation of display – known as M14 – was used for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17 models, as well as the Galaxy S26, so we can expect this display tech to be in place for a couple of years.

But, if you're expecting this new screen to come with Privacy Display you might be disappointed. As far as we know, it's not part of the basic display specification, with no indication of other phone models getting access to the tech that currently a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra exclusive.

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Samsung's M16 display is said to boost the brightness, colours and lifespan of the panel, while also offering greater power efficiency.

While the Pixel 11 is expected to debut this new display, we're not expecting huge design changes from the new phone.

We are expecting a shift to the latest 2nm architecture for the new Tensor G6 chip, however, while we've also heard that Google will be boosting security credentials on the new phone.

It's not expected that any of these devices will appear until the second half of the year.