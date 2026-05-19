Ray-Ban Meta just got a major competitor – Samsung and Google reveal "Intelligent Eyewear"
Gentle Monster and Warby Parker are providing the styles, Samsung and Google the tech
Quick Summary
Samsung and Google have partnered for their own smart glasses, with additional glasses makers on board too.
The Intelligent Eyewear collection will be released later this year and will feature designs from the likes of Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.
As heavily rumoured in the build up, Samsung and Google have partnered for a new smart glasses venture, with Ray-Ban and Meta firmly in their sights.
The new range will be called Intelligent Eyewear and has been created in collaboration with spectacles brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.
As with the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, Intelligent Eyewear pairs with a mobile phone and gives wearers access to AI features through voice commands. There is no display (not initially anyway), while the glasses can come in sunglass or clear lens styles.
Each pair will keep the wearer informed with notifications from their phone, guidance through Gemini – such as directions or local attractions – and real-time translations. One neat feature is that the translation will match the speaker's voice, using AI speech.
The glasses feature speakers in the arms, plus a camera unit on the front of the frame – this will see what the user sees, to better enable advice. It can also be used to take photos and, we assume, video.
The Samsung Intelligent Eyewear collection will run on the Android XR platform and will hit stores "this fall". Additional details, including price and exact availability will be announced "in the coming months".
"This intelligent eyewear marks an important step in Samsung’s vision for AI,” said Samsung's head of consumer experience, Jay Kim.
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“With this new AI form factor, we are further expanding the Galaxy device ecosystem, where each device is optimised to deliver unique AI experiences that best fit each form.”
The glasses are naturally a direct competitor to the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 that are available now. Other brands are also starting to release their own rivals, including L'Atitude 52°N with its Berlin pair having gone on pre-order today.
It's likely to become a busy market soon, especially with additional fashion labels lurking in the background and waiting to unveil their own smart creations.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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