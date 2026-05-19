Bang & Olufsen is reimagined in monochrome as part of a new collaboration

Quick Summary
Bang & Olufsen has collaborated with Japanese design studio, Fragment Design, on a range of products.
That bring the signature black hue thanks to a first-time ever process for the brand.
Purveyors of exceptional luxury audio products, Bang & Olufsen, have announced a new collaborative effort with the Japanese design house, Fragment Design. The new partnership reimagines some of the most iconic products in the brand's catalogue through Fragment's signature, monochrome lens.
That includes the Beosound A1, the Beoplay H100, the Beosound Shape and the Beosystem 9000c, with the latter launching as a Japanese exclusive. All of them are designed with a deep, polished black hue, which lends a classy look to proceedings.
The finish is achieved with processes which the brand has never made use of before. A specialised anodisation happens first, before hand-polishing to the final liquid-like sheen.
That sits atop the brand's signature milled aluminium panelling, which should ensure a premium fit and finish all around. It's really well done, pulling on the signatures of both collaborating brands and intertwining them without losing either personality.
Speaking about the launch, Founder of Fragment Design, Hiroshi Fujiwara, said, "This collaboration has been a long-time dream of mine. Since building my home around Bang & Olufsen’s integrated home sound system in the 1990s, the brand has been my first choice for audio. This collaboration feels like a meaningful continuation for our journey together."
Each of the pieces in the collection is also adorned with Fragment's double lighting bolt logo, ensuring both brand's enjoy some visibility. Even if you're not a die-hard fan of both brands, there's a lot to love about the design here, which should make itself right at home in any modern living space.
Pricing for the different models and regions can be found in the table below:
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Beoplay H100
Beosound A1 3rd Gen
Beosound Shape
Beosystem 9000c
GBP (approx.)
£1,790
£350
£5,300
£52,250
EUR
€1,950
€399
€6,000
€60,000
USD
$2,400
$475
$7,100
$69,650
AUD (approx.)
$3,380
$670
$10,000
$98,625
JPY
¥297,000
¥60,800
¥1,066,300
¥10,662,900
For those looking to pick one of these up, your first opportunity comes in-store at a dedicated pop-up in the Isetan Department Store in Shinjuku, Tokyo. That runs from the 20th to the 26th of May, before rolling out further across Japan ahead of global release on the 3rd of June.
Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.
He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.
Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.