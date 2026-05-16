Cross retro gaming with a classic Fender Telecaster and this is what you get

Quick Summary Fender has unveiled a new Telecaster guitar as a special edition that features unique Pac-Man designs. The Fender Fender Player II Telecaster is a £949 guitar with C neck profile, 9.5-inch fingerboard and V Single-Coil Tele Pickups. Plus it's made to order.

You can't speak about superb guitars without the name Fender coming up. Equally, it's tough to talk about the history of gaming without the mighty Pac-Man getting a mention. Now these two titans have combined to offer a super rare, special edition guitar that offers the best of both worlds.

The new Limited Edition Fender x PAC-MAN Player II Telecaster guitar is available to buy now for £949 as a web exclusive.

This is a made to order guitar that uses rosewood for the 9.5-inch radius fingerboard that has rolled edges, while the body is made from Alder.

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As you can see from the images, the guitar features visuals from the Pac-Man game on the front while the Pac-Man logo appears on the back. Featuring the High Score, two player score readings and multi-coloured ghosts, fruit and Pac-Man himself - this has all the makings of the classic game.

(Image credit: Fender)

How does the Fender Pac-Man sound?

While this is clearly made for fun, with gaming enthusiasts in mind, it is still a Fender and very much made for those that appreciate some of the best audio quality when it comes to their instruments.

The guitar is made with the classic Fender Telecaster design. That means you have a "fast and fluid" Modern "C" profile neck and 22 medium jumbo frets. You also have the Player Series Alnico V Single-Coil Tele pickups which Fender says deliver "crystalline highs, musical mids and tight lows".

For the technical minded, you also have a 3-way blade switch, 6-saddle bridge and ClassicGear tuners for the most precise tuning stability.

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(Image credit: Fender)

How can I buy the Fender Pac-Man guitar?

This collector's piece, made to order model, is available now from the Fender website where it's priced at £949.

At time of publishing the wait time from order to delivery is about four months. But for a made-to-order model, would you want anything less than that exciting wait? Leaves you plenty of time to brush up on your Pac-Man skills in the meantime, right?