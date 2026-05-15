The vinyl revolution just got expensive – this stunning turntable costs the same as a McLaren 570S

Quick Summary Think hi-fi gear is expensive? You're right! This brand's entry-level model costs more than most would spend on a car.

It's no secret that hi-fi gear can be pretty pricey, but there's a new turntable on the market which takes that to another level. The Wilson Benesch Greenwich turntable is debuting at High End Vienna next month, and you'd better be sitting down when you read the price tag.

I'll just come out with it here – the model costs an eye-watering US$130,000. That's approximately £96,500 / €111,500 / AU$180,000 for readers in other parts of the world.

There's no getting around it, that's expensive for just about anyone, costing as much as some sports cars. So, what justifies such a high price point?

Latest Videos From

In essence, it's all about innovation. The brand is renowned for it's use of new age materials like carbon fibre and composites.

This model also utilises a patent-pending drive mechanism called Omega Direct Drive. That employs a 15-inch spotless motor, which is said to minimise torque ripple, eliminate cogging and remove lateral bearing forces entirely.

If that means nothing to you, you can expect lower vibrations and quieter playback. It should be an excellent sonic experience overall, and quite far removed from retro-leaning designs which embrace imperfections.

(Image credit: Wilson Benesch)

As a thoroughly modern design, there's also a dedicated control app. That allows for control of playback between 33, 45 and 78rpm, with fine-grained speed adjustment and vertical tracking angle control down to the nanometer.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The design is also a big part of the appeal here. You'd be forgiven for thinking this was a piece of industrial art, complete with exposed mechanics, metallic accents and more glass than a skyscraper in the upper portion.

(Image credit: Wilson Benesch)

The model joins as the brand's entry-level, if you can believe it, sitting beneath other models in its modular system. That means you can upgrade to one of the event more expensive turntables without having to change out all of the other components.

There's no denying it's a pricey unit, but if you've got the cash to spare, there are worse ways to spend.